NPL Northern neighbours Riverside Olympic and Launceston City will feature under lights on Friday nights three times this season. The pair's Northern derbies have all been scheduled for prime-time action as the National Premier Leagues Tasmania and Women's Super League rosters were both unveiled on Thursday. The roster features 15 teams from 10 clubs competing in 147 matches across the 21-round competitions READ MORE: Greater Northern Raiders women's trio to clock 50-game milestone Like the Tasmanian State League fixture, the roster features some back-up rounds for COVID-19 interruptions. Riverside Olympic will start their season with the league's toughest task, the reigning premiers Glenorchy Knights at KGV on March 19, while Launceston City host Clarence Zebras. In the women's league, the Northern side - Launceston United - also hosts the Zebras on March 19. Football Tasmania chief execute Matt Bulkeley wished all teams good luck for the upcoming year. "It's wonderful to welcome in another year of top-flight, statewide football for both women and men in Tasmania with the release of 2022 fixtures," he said. "Last year the Women's Super League became a truly statewide competition, expanding to seven teams representing all major regions. "This year we've put a real focus on maximising opportunities for both the NPL and WSL competitions to play together at the same venues which will offer complete club matchday experiences for fans and players alike. "We're also delighted to offer fans more Friday night fixtures - particularly in Launceston where night matches between local rivals Riverside Olympic and Launceston City have become must-see events." NPL Fixtures ROUND 1 Friday, March 18 Olympia v South Hobart at Warrior Park - 8pm Saturday, March 19 Kingborough v Devonport at Lightwood Park - 2.30pm Launceston City v Clarence Zebras at Prospect Park - 4.30pm Glenorchy Knights v Riverside Olympic at KGV - 4.30pm ROUND 2 Saturday, March 26 South Hobart v Launceston City at Darcy Street - 2pm Devonport v Glenorchy Knights at Valley Road - 2.30pm Riverside Olympic v Kingborough at Windsor Park - 2.30pm Olympia v Clarence Zebras at Warrior Park - 6.30pm ROUND 3 Friday, April 1 Launceston City v Riverside Olympic at Prospect Park - 7.30pm Saturday, April 2 Olympia v Devonport at Warrior Park - 2.30pm Glenorchy Knights v South Hobart at KGV - 4.30pm Kingborough v Clarence Zebras at Lightwood park - 6.30pm ROUND 4 Saturday, April 9 South Hobart v Kingborough at Darcy Street - 2pm Devonport v Launceston City at Valley Road - 2.30pm Riverside Olympic v Olympia at Windsor Park - 2.30pm Clarence Zebras v Glenorchy Knights at Wentworth Park - 4.30pm ROUND 5 Saturday, April 23 Devonport v South Hobart at Valley Road - 2.30pm Clarence Zebras v Devonport at Wentworth Park - 2.30pm Glenorchy Knights v Launceston City at KGV - 4.30pm Kingborough v Olympia at Lightwood Park - 6.30pm ROUND 6 Saturday, April 30 South Hobart v Clarence Zebras at Darcy Street - 2pm Kingborough v Launceston City at Lightwood Park - 2.30pm Riverside Olympic v Devonport at Windsor Park - 2.30pm Olympia v Glenorchy Knights at Warrior Park - 6.30pm ROUND 7 Saturday May 14 Devonport v Clarence Zebras at Valley Road - 2.30pm Riverside Olympic v South Hobart at Windsor Park - 2.30pm Launceston City v Olympia at Prospect Park - 4.30pm Kingborough v Glenorchy Knights at Lightwood Park - 6.30pm ROUND 8 Saturday, May 21 Devonport v Kingborough at Valley Road - 2.30pm Clarence Zebras v Launceston City at Wentworth Park - 2.30pm Riverside Olympic v Glenorchy Knights at Windsor Park - 4.30pm Sunday, May 22 South Hobart v Olympia at Darcy Street - 2.15pm ROUND 9 Friday, June 3 Olympia v Clarence Zebras at Warrior Park - 8pm Saturday, June 4 Glenorchy Knights v Devonport at KGV - 2pm Kingborough v Riverside Olympic at Lightwood Park - 2.30pm Launceston City v South Hobart at Prospect Park - 4.30pm ROUND 10 Friday, June 17 Riverside Olympic v Launceston City at Windsor Park - 7.30pm Saturday, June 18 South Hobart v Glenorchy Knights at Darcy Street - 2pm Devonport v Olympia at Valley Road - 2.30pm Clarence Zebras v Kingborough - 4.30pm ROUND 11 Friday, June 24 Kingborough v South Hobart at Lightwood Park - 7pm Saturday, June 25 Olympia v Riverside Olympic at Warrior Park - 4pm Launceston City v Devonport at Prospect Park - 4.30pm Glenorchy Knights v Clarence Zebras at KGV - 4.30pm ROUND 12 Friday, July 1 Olympia v Kingborough at Warrior Park - 7pm Saturday, July 2 South Hobart v Devonport at Darcy Street - 2pm Riverside Olympic v Clarence Zebras - 2.30pm Launceston City v Glenorchy Knights - 4.30pm ROUND 13 Saturday, July 9 Kingborough v Launceston City at Lightwood Park - 2.30pm Glenorchy Knights v Olympia at KGV - 2.30pm Devonport v Riverside Olympic at Valley Road - 4.30pm Clarence Zebras v South Hobart at Wentworth Park - 4.30pm ROUND 14 Saturday, July 16 South Hobart v Riverside Olympic at Darcy Street - 2pm Glenorchy Knights v Kingborough at KGV - 2.30pm Clarence Zebras v Devonport at Wentworth Park - 2.30pm Launceston City v Olympia at Prospect Park - 4.30pm ROUND 15 Saturday, July 23 Glenorchy Knights v Riverside Olympic at KGV - 2.30pm Devonport v Kingborough at Valley Road - 2.30pm Clarence Zebras v Launceston City at Wentworth Park - 4.30pm Olympia v South Hobart at Warrior Park - 6.30pm ROUND 16 Saturday, July 30 Glenorchy Knights v Devonport at KGV - 2.30pm Riverside Olympic v Kingborough at Windsor Park - 2.30pm Launceston City v South Hobart at Prospect Park - 4.30pm Clarence Zebras v Olympia at Wentworth Park - 4.30pm ROUND 17 Friday, August 12 Riverside Olympic v Launceston City at Windsor Park - 7.30pm Kingborough v Clarence Zebras at Lightwood Park - 8pm Saturday, August 13 South Hobart v Glenorchy Knights at Darcy Street - 2pm Olympia v Devonport at Warrior Park - 2.30pm ROUND 18 Saturday, August 20 Riverside Olympic v Olympia at Windsor Park - 2.30pm Devonport v Launceston City at Valley Road - 4.30pm Clarence Zebras v Glenorchy Knights at Wentworth Park - 4.30pm Sunday, August 21 Kingborough v South Hobart at Lightwood Park - 4.30pm ROUND 19 Friday, August 26 Kingborough v Olympia at Lightwood Park - 8pm Saturday, August 27 South Hobart v Devonport at Darcy Street - 2pm Launceston City v Glenorchy Knights at Prospect Park - 2.30pm Clarence Zebras v Riverside Olympic at Wentworth Park - 2.30pm ROUND 20 Friday, September 2 Olympia v Glenorchy Knights at Warrior Park - 7pm Saturday, September 3 Devonport v Riverside Olympic at Valley Road - 2.30pm Launceston City v Kingborough at Prospect Park - 4.30pm Sunday, September 4 South Hobart v Clarence Zebras, Darcy Street - 4.30pm ROUND 21 Saturday, September 10 South Hobart v Riverside Olympic at Darcy Street - 2pm Olympia v Launceston City at Warrior Park - 2.30pm Glenorchy Knights v Kingborough at KGV - 2.30pm Clarence Zebras v Devonport at Wentworth Park - 2.30pm WSL FIXTURES ROUND 1 Friday, March 18 Olympia v South Hobart at Warrior Park - 6pm Saturday, March 19 Kingborough v Devonport at Lightwood Park - 12.30pm Launceston United v Clarence Zebras at Birch Avenue - 2.30pm Bye: Taroona ROUND 2 Saturday, March 26 Devonport v Taroona at Valley Road - 12.30pm Sunday, March 27 South Hobart v Launceston United at Darcy Street - 2pm Olympia v Clarence Zebras at Warrior Park - 2.30pm Bye: Kingborough ROUND 3 Saturday, April 2 Kingborough v Clarence Zebras at Lightwood Park - 12.30pm Olympia v Devonport at Warrior Park - 12.30pm Taroona v South Hobart at Kelvedon Park - 2.30pm Bye: Launceston United ROUND 4 Sunday, April 10 South Hobart v Kingborough at Darcy Street - 2pm Devonport v Launceston United at Valley Road - 2.30pm Clarence Zebras v Taroona at Wentworth Park - 2.30pm Bye: Olympia ROUND 5 Saturday, April 23 Devonport v South Hobart at Valley Road - 12.30pm Sunday, April 24 Taroona v Launceston United at Kelvedon Park - 2.30pm Monday, April 25 Kingborough v Olympia at Lightwood Park - 4.30pm Bye: Clarence Zebras ROUND 6 Sunday, May 1 Kingborough v Launceston United at Lightwood Park - 12.30pm South Hobart v Clarence Zebras at Darcy Street - 2.30pm Olympia v Taroona at Warrior Park - 2.30pm Bye: Devonport ROUND 7 Saturday, May 14 Launceston United v Olympia at Birch Avenue - 2.30pm Sunday, May 15 Devonport v Clarence Zebras at Valley Road - 12pm Kingborough v Taroona at Lightwood Park - 2.30pm Bye: South Hobart ROUND 8 Saturday, May 21 Clarence Zebras v Launceston United at Wentworth Park - 12pm Devonport v Kingborough at Valley Road - 12.30pm Sunday, May 22 South Hobart v Olympia at Darcy Street - 12.30pm Bye: Taroona ROUND 9 Friday, June 3 Olympia v Clarence Zebras at Warrior Park - 6pm Saturday, June 4 Launceston United v South Hobart at Birch Avenue - 2.30pm Taroona v Devonport at Kelvedon Park - 2.30pm Bye: Kingborough ROUND 10 Saturday, June 18 Devonport v Olympia at Valley Road - 12.30pm Sunday, June 19 South Hobart v Taroona at Darcy Street - 2pm Clarence Zebras v Kingborough at Wentworth Park - 2.30pm Bye: Launceston United ROUND 11 Friday, June 24 Kingborough v South Hobart at Lightwood Park - 6pm Saturday, June 25 Taroona v Clarence at Kelvedon Park - 2.30pm Launceston United v Devonport - 2.30pm Bye: Olympia ROUND 12 Saturday, July 2 South Hobart v Devonport at Darcy Street - 11.45am Launceston United v Taroona at Birch Avenue - 2.30pm Sunday, July 3 Olympia v Kingborough at Warrior Park - 2.30pm Bye: Clarence Zebras ROUND 13 Saturday, July 9 Taroona v Olympia at Kelvedon Park - 2.30pm Sunday, July 10 Kingborough v Launceston United at Lightwood Park - 12.30pm Clarence Zebras v South Hobart at Wentworth Park - 2.30pm Bye: Devonport ROUND 14 Saturday, July 16 Clarence Zebras v Devonport Strikers at Wentworth Park - 12.30 Taroona v Kingborough at Kelvedon Park - 2.30pm Launceston United v Olympia - 2.30pm Bye: South Hobart ROUND 15 Saturday, July 23 Devonport v Kingborough at Valley Road - 12.30pm Clarence Zebras v Launceston United at Wentworth Park - 2.30pm Sunday, July 24 Olympia v South Hobart at Warrior Park - 2.30pm Bye: Taroona ROUND 16 Saturday, July 30 Taroona v Devonport at Kelvedon Park - 2.30pm Launceston United v South Hobart at Birch Avenue - 2.30pm Clarence Zebras v Olympia - 2.30pm Bye: Kingborough ROUND 17 Friday, August 12 Kingborough v Clarence Zebras at Lightwood Park - 6pm Saturday, August 13 Olympia v Devonport at Warrior Park - 12.30pm Sunday, August 14 South Hobart v Taroona at Darcy Street - 2.30pm Bye: Launceston United ROUND 18 Saturday, August 20 Taroona v Clarence Zebras at Kelvedon Park - 2.30pm Devonport v Launceston United at Valley Road - 2.30pm Sunday, August 21 Kingborough v South Hobart at Lightwood Park - 2.30pm Bye: Olympia ROUND 19 Friday, August 26 Kingborough v Olympia at Lightwood Park - 6pm Saturday, August 27 South Hobart v Devonport at Darcy Street - 11.45pm Launceston United v Taroona at Birch Avenue - 2.30pm Bye: Devonport ROUND 20 Friday, September 2 Olympia v Taroona at Warrior Park - 6pm Saturday, September 3 Launceston United v Kingborough at Birch Avenue - 2.30pm Sunday, September 4 South Hobart v Clarence Zebras at Darcy Street - 2.30pm Bye: Devonport ROUND 21 Saturday, September 10 Olympia v Launceston United at Warrior Park - 12.30pm Clarence Zebras v Devonport at Wentworth Park - 12.30pm Taroona v Kingborough at Kelvedon Park - 2.30pm Bye: South Hobart

