Grace Howard has spent countless weekends watching the V8 Supercars at Symmons Plains Raceway. Now, Ms Howard is one step closer to realising her own dream of a career in motorsports as a finalist of the UK-based racing competition Formula Woman. Formula Woman is on a mission to find the next female motor racing champion, by providing opportunities for women to break into the traditionally male-dominated sport. READ MORE: Taser man could face monster costs order The only Australian competitor to have made it to the finals, Ms Howard has been selected as one of 50 finalists from a pool of 800 applicants and will be travelling to London to compete in the final stage. Despite her dream of entering the world of motorsports, Ms Howard originally planned on working off the track, but the competition has inspired her to give racing a try. READ MORE: An animal's best friend remembered following death "I've always loved watching the V8s when they came and got really into Formula One as well," she said. "I didn't have racing as a career in mind, more just anything that I could do in motorsports, but I'm excited to spend more time on track and see how far I can go." Formula Woman provides opportunities for more young women to pursue a career in motorsports by removing financial and social barriers. READ MORE: Libraries Tasmania changes rule to allow unvaccinated entry "It's so hard to get into motorsport," Ms Howard said. "And especially for women, with the cost especially. "They're trying to get more women into motorsports by removing those costs and barriers." Ms Howard is due to fly out to London for the finals of Formula Woman in a few days, and is excited to test her limits and meet her new community of women in motorsports. "We have a little WhatsApp group chat and we're always talking to each other in there, I'm really excited to meet them all in person," she said. With limited options in Tasmania when compared to her UK counterparts, Ms Howard said Formula Woman was committed to ensuring all finalists left with new opportunities. "For those of us who are international, they are going to help us find more opportunities even if we don't get through the finals," Ms Howard said. For other young women with a passion for the sport, she said she would encourage them to follow their dreams. "As hard as it is to get into, if it's what you want to do then you just need to take that risk," she said. "People are wanting to see more women in motorsports, so there's going to be lots of new opportunities to get into it. "Everyone wants to see more women in motorsport, so give it a try." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132434875/e7e71e41-d8ed-4664-969d-5dafffa2bbfe.jpg/r3_215_4199_2586_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg