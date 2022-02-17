newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Oral Health Services Tasmania has told a Legislative Council committee examining the state's rural health services that Tasmanian children have ascended dental health care rankings substantially over the past 10 years. Dr Ioan Jones said oral health in Tasmanian children was much better than it was a decade ago, according to the results of the National Child Oral Health Survey from two years ago. "I believe 10 years ago, we'd have been bottom of the pile ... but we've risen up the ranking state rankings and we've got improved health outcomes," he said. READ MORE: Pipers Brook bushfire contained, fire crews remain on site "We've still got a long way to go though." Dr Jones said there had been better outcomes in the state's adult population over that time too, though not at the same level as seen within children. He said money was better spent on preventative dental health care rather than treatment. READ MORE: Taser man could face monster costs order "We know if we spend $1 in prevention, we're gonna save $7 in treatment or further impact," Dr Jones said. "Whatever we do dentally is a replacement good oral health, it's a replacement for natural teeth." Health Department deputy secretary Dale Webster told the committee on Thursday that digital denture equipment, including scanners, 3D printers and milling machines, had been recently purchased and would be put to use by June. READ MORE: An animal's best friend remembered following death He said the technology would have significant gains for people in rural areas as it would reduce the need for them to travel to appointments and effectively halve the number of appointments required for dentures to be made. Dr Jones said making dentures was traditionally a time-consuming process and appointments were generally spread out over time. "We're looking at digital scanners that will scan impressions and the information can be transported to a lab digitally and reconstructed or printed on-site there," he said. Dr Jones said saved digital images would reduce the time for dentures to be replaced if broken or damaged as well. Mr Webster said the technology would improve outcomes for the state's dental waiting list. He said $5 million had been invested by the government to provide for an additional 20,000 appointments by the end of this year. Mr Webster said 5494 appointments had been provided as at the end of January. He said funding towards the Royal Flying Doctor Service had allowed for greater dental service provision for the state's regional areas. Mr Webster said the service visited Queenstown every second week in addition to visits to the North-East, East Coast and parts of the North-West.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/da0d17dd-7d2c-45f4-9d92-4e9255ffab73.PNG/r2_2_852_482_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg