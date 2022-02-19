news, local-news,

The old Tinnies Pies shop in South Launceston - which was once considered by many to be one of the best purveyors of pastries around town - has had a makeover curtesy of its new interior design tenant. Originally built in the early 1900s, the building on the corner of Hobart road and Talbot road, began its life as a corner shop and in the intervening years has housed everything from pets to motorbikes. The location's most famous tenant, Tinnies Pies, was place up for sale in 2019 by part-owner Simon Harris in 2019. The building's new owner, Jane Boyle, has re-fit the building for a very different business - interior design. Launceston Interiors began as an off-shoot of mainland interior design firm but when the chance came Mrs Boyle took the opportunity to buy the business and run it herself. Over the last two decades, Mrs Boyle has grown the business's reputation around the state with a particular emphasis on soft furnishing and fine art, which are now on display inside the business new office. According to Mrs Boyle, it took quite a lot of work to transform the century old building into a fitting display room. Builders, plumbers and electricians were all roped in to revamp the bathrooms, knock down walls and restore the roofing to make a space more accustomed to pie tins and hot ovens into something sleeker and a little more modern. Mrs Boyle noted that when she first saw the property - which at that point had already been on the market for a year - she was unsure if it could work for her needs. "When I first saw it I though it wasn't the most glamorous building, but I've always loved heritage buildings," she said. However, like any good designer, on closer inspection she began to see the building's potential. "I think it's just terrific. I'm in housing all the time and I can often feel if something not right but this place has really good feel," she said. The re-fit has also come with an exterior makeover. The building's facade, which once read "Yummy Scallop Pies" in neon letters, has been repainted a tasteful grey with draped fabrics hanging in the window.

