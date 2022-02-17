sport, local-sport,

More than 100 years of racing history will come to an end next month when the Devonport Showgrounds hosts its final harness and greyhound meetings. The last harness meeting will be on Sunday March 20 and the last greyhound meeting on Tuesday March 22. But there is still no indication when work on a replacement complex will start, let alone finish. For the rest of the current season, Devonport meetings will be relocated to other venues and North West participants subsidised to travel to them. The four remaining harness meetings will go to Mowbray and the 18 remaining greyhound meetings will be shared between Hobart (10) and Launceston (8). Harness racing has been held at the Devonport Showgrounds since June 1911 and greyhound racing since April 1952. With the venue sold for private development, both codes are expecting to move to a new joint facility at Latrobe. However when that will happen remains uncertain as a development application for the new site hasn't even gone to the local council yet. A spokesman for Tasracing said that no start or finish dates could be put on the project. "Consultations are still continuing with residents and the industry," he said. Once physical work begins, it's been estimated it will take at least a year to complete the $15 million development which is being partly funded by an $8 million contribution from the State Government. The bottom line, therefore, is that there is going to be an extended period with no harness or greyhound racing in the Devonport region. There is speculation that Devonport's 14 harness meetings for next season will be shared between Burnie, Carrick and Mowbray, with the Spreyton thoroughbred track a wild card to also host a meeting or two. Chief executive Paul Eriksson said Tasracing had been able to negotiate a small extension on its Showgrounds lease to "allow for an orderly transition out of the site". It had previously agreed to vacate by March 1. "But after discussions with the developer and Show Society we reached an agreement the date would be extended to March 25," he said. Eriksson said an announcement would be made soon on the subsidies that will be paid to North West participants who have to travel to transferred race meetings or trials. "Tasracing will continue to support racing in the region and will ensure that local participants are not adversely impacted," he said. Punters have been quick to jump onto Godolphin filly Honeycreeper in the $150,000 Tasmanian Oaks at Mowbray on Sunday. Bookmakers offered as much as $3.10 when markets opened on Wednesday but she has firmed into $2.60 with tab.com.au, Sportsbet and Ladbrokes. There has also been good support for the Patrick Payne-trained Pearl Rain ($11 into $8.50). Bundle Of Fun, formerly trained by Payne but now with Adam Trinder, is an easing second favourite ($3.60 to $3.90). Honeycreeper is trained by James Cummings and will be ridden by Damien Oliver who are both chasing their first win in the race. LATEST BETTING: 2.60 Honeycreeper; 3.90 Bundle Of Fun; 8.50 Pearl Rain; 9.00 Miss Charlie Brown, Ashmania; 17.00 Gee Gee Enuf Speed, Gee Gee Miss Quita, Prospettiva; 31.00 Four Letter Word; 61.00 Need A Flutter; 126.00 Silent Love. Hobart Cup winner Ho Ho Khan will have an extra 2kg to carry if he chases the $100,000 cups double bonus at Mowbray next Wednesday. The Victorian-trained stayer, who carried 59kg to a four-length win at Elwick last Sunday, has 61kg in the $250,000 Launceston Cup. Trainer Mitchell Freedman has stated he will study the weights before deciding whether Ho Ho Khan takes his place in the field. However the ease of his win after swooping around the field from second-last meant a rise of anything less than 2kg was highly unlikely. CUP WEIGHTS: Ho Ho Khan 61; In A Twinkling 57; White Hawk 55.5; Eastender 55; Glass Warrior, Captain Cook, Sh'bourne Renegade, The Risk Factor, Aurora's Symphony, Encosta Fiorente, Perun, So Astounding. POSSIBLE ODDS: 2.00 Ho Ho Khan; 5.00 In A Twinkling; 7.00 Aurora's Symphony, White Hawk; 9.00 The Risk Factor; 11.00 Glass Warrior; 15.00 Sh'bourne Renegade; 51.00 Eastender, Captain Cook, So Astounding; 101.00 Encosta Fiorente, Perun.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nq3JkD2JZTWMXDuN44nfBn/c55eccef-986c-4ece-b9f6-8acafe41f758.jpg/r27_400_4261_2792_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg