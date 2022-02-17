news, local-news,

A Tasmanian pharmacist says a shortage of qualified pharmacists is adding to the increasing workload issues facing the industry as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to their normal services, pharmacies deliver COVID-19 vaccines, and supply government concession holders with free Rapid Antigen Tests, as well as selling kits to the public. Professional Pharmacists Australia (PPA) has found that 79 per cent of pharmacies were not adequately staffed to deal with the extra workloads, and many were feeling negative about their working experiences. Pharmacy Guild of Australia state acting president John Dowling said agreed that workloads had increased as a result of the COVID-19 related tasks, and some in-house services such as home medicine reviews and meds-checks, had been put on hold. Mr Dowling said his pharmacy had employed extra pharmacy-floor staff to ease workloads, and would employ an extra pharmacist if a suitable candidate could be found. He said he had stepped back into the pharmacy from semi-retirement to fill the need, while his partner was busy providing vaccines. "Between boosters and RAT test and inquiries, it is just very busy and has been high pressure for the last few months," Mr Dowling said. "We would put on at least one more pharmacist tomorrow if we could find one, and there are a lot of pharmacies in the same situation." The Federal government's policy to supply RAT tests to concession holders was also adding to administrative workloads. "We have a big demand to access those free tests, and that has put a lot of pressure on as well. It is not just selling over the counter, you must enter their data and check databases before you can supply them," he said. "We are just having to cope and get through it the best we can, asking the public to be patient, because it is very difficult." Respondents to PPA's survey also wanted to see government consultation with pharmacists on changes that might impact workloads, payments for vaccination rollout that equal GP payments, and a public awareness campaign to treat pharmacists with respect. "We are all overwhelmed, burnt out, and exhausted," wrote one respondent. "There's not enough staff to handle the 100 phone calls an hour asking for RATs whilst doing 80 vaccinations a day on top of the regular workload of a 400+/day script pharmacy," wrote another. PPA chief executive Jill McCabe said two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, topped off by a lack of adequate planning and preparation by the Federal Government to manage the highly infectious Omicron variant, had taken a terrible toll on pharmacies. "We'll continue our calls for the Federal Government to ensure that rapid antigen tests are distributed in a range of settings, making them free and accessible to all community members who need them. This will reduce some of the pressure on employee pharmacists who are already struggling with excessive workloads," she said. "[Also] to deliver a much-needed pay increase and to attract and maintain quality pharmacists in the sector we're continuing our 'Graduate to a Fairer Wage' campaign to increase the pay of graduate pharmacists by 30 per cent." Mr Dowling said salaries of up to $80,000 a year were received by entry pharmacists, adding that staff shortages were impacted by overseas pharmacist unable to enter Australia for work. "Young pharmacists can command a fairly decent salary at the moment," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/NX9MbAzZyG5Vh8eWtwPQfX/ae9a5e03-44cc-4536-b220-ddc576d5e0d0.jpg/r8_187_3592_2212_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg