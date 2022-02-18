news, local-news,

A 19-year-old woman used a vehicle she had just stolen to smash through the gates of a farm property at Longford, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard. Kahni Louise Jane Brown-Cross, of Smithton, who then drove to Burnie in the stolen Ford Territory, pleaded guilty to a raft of charges including destroy property, firearm possession, motor vehicle stealing and driving while disqualified. Police prosecutor Andrew Gillard said Brown-Cross entered a different vehicle and stole the keys to the Ford Territory before smashing through the gates, causing $1000 of damage. On October 27, police in Illawarra Road intercepted a vehicle in which Brown-Cross was a passenger. Police found an image of Brown-Cross with a handgun pistol, which she fired into bushland. READ MORE: Taser man could face monster costs order On November 5, she was arrested in Newstead. She told police she had left her bail address in Smithton on October 5, and had been actively avoiding police since. In June, 2021, she evaded police by accelerating away and overtaking another vehicle in a Toyota Seca in Ravenswood. Police were able to identify the driver twice. They seized the vehicle the next day and found fingerprints and a bank receipt belonging to the defendant. READ MORE: An animal's best friend remembered following death On June 27, she pumped $62.59 worth of petrol at BP Newnham before driving away without paying. Defence counsel Jessica Stewart said Brown-Cross had a 16-week suspended sentence hanging over her head from a range of similar offending in April, 2021. She said she had a difficult childhood, which led her into a $500 a day methamphetamine habit. Ms Stewart said Brown-Cross had nowhere to live and was bailed to an address in Smithton with a man with associates who had poor pro-social attitudes. "At some times she has preferred to be in jail where there is more support," Ms Stewart said. READ MORE: Libraries Tasmania changes rule to allow unvaccinated entry "She hopes to do courses at TAFE in hospitality and hairdressing and find work in the future." Ms Stewart said Brown-Cross had already spent three months and 10 days in custody. "She has been bullied and has had to be moved several times," she said. Magistrate Sharon Cure handed down what she described as a merciful sentence, which included the 16-week suspended sentence for two aggravated evades of police. Brown-Cross also received eight weeks for the latest evasion of police. On the balance of matters including motor vehicle stealing, drugs charges, damage to property, burglary, stealing and firearm possession she received a further eight weeks - four weeks would be served concurrently. Ms Cure ordered that Brown-Cross return to court in August for a judicial review of her progress on a Community Correction Order.

