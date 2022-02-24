news, property,

Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover. 4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car Only one word - unique - is required to summarise this remarkable property. Spectacular in both scale and style, some 4.7811 hectares approx. (11.81 acres) over two titles is clearly a significant land holding, but what makes this address even more memorable is that such a large block is located so brilliantly, conveniently close to schools, shopping and Launceston's city centre. While everything is readily reached, a great sense of escape is created as you ease along the long, private driveway to arrive at a sensationally renovated family residence featuring great ground level spaces that flow seamlessly to spectacular outdoor entertaining areas. A kitchen designed with catering to great occasions and to meeting everyday demands with exceptional efficiency makes its own contribution to this memorable home, where four luxurious bedrooms are served by two impressively appointed bathrooms, including a majestic main bedroom with a walk-in robe and en-suite. Gorgeous gardens and a productive private orchard provides sublime surroundings on a site that also offers a beautiful boutique vineyard producing pinot gris on some 5,000m2 of five year old vines about to produce their third vintage and approximately 720m2 of tempranillo with an initial vintage expected this year. The presence of a new, vertical timber barn with mezzanine could make the perfect cellar door adding to the profile of the winery and enhances the ability of this amazing property to deliver lifestyle success accompanied by a commercial aspect in a way that makes irresistible sense. Looking for a new home? This handy open-for-inspection map will help your search. Click on the map below and zoom in on the desired suburb. Simply click on the pin for all the details.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/CUMg5RtznJ45Jw7CnxGnuV/86bd6a91-822e-4100-8cf2-05f6f4f00f26.jpg/r9_215_4124_2540_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg