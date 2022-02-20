news, local-news,

DAVID Bissett mounts an impelling but flawed case for Scott Morrison's response to the past three years of bushfires, floods and the pandemic. He left the country at a time of extreme crisis during the bushfires. He wanted to open up borders, not close them, and was forced to fall into line by the NSW and Victorian premiers. He dithered on quarantine and gave handouts to companies that did not require them, money that could have been spent on first class quarantine facilities. The vaccination rollout was so slow that a new word was coined: strollout. He is on record as saying it was not a race. Age pensions may well have increased but aged care, a federal responsibility, is a shambles. One could go on, and admittedly it has been an extraordinary period in which to govern, however Mr Morrison and this government has run its race. His integrity is being questioned not simply out of political opportunism but because he has provided much grist to his opponent's mill. MY 87-year-old mum with secondary cancer is once again in lockdown at Aldersgate, Newnham. I am at a desperation point at the moment. Do I take her out of the home and have her come to live with me? Or do I leave her at the home, where each time a staff member tests positive for COVID the whole place goes into lockdown and the residents are not allowed out of their rooms. My mum has had three vaccinations, why did she have them if she is to be kept in lockdown on and off for the rest of her life? It is my mum's birthday this Saturday, and I am quite confident that we won't be seeing her for her birthday. Why can't the elderly have a say in their lives? They can come out to spend time with their families and then have a rapid antigen test when they get back to the home or even isolate themselves in their room for a day or two. Give them this choice. I think that a lot of the residents would probably choose to take the risk of getting COVID, just like they did the flu before. This is cruel for everyone concerned, and we don't know how long any of them will be with us so we need to be spending every moment we can with them all. Most of the residents want to see their families. Why can't the government make this happen? The happenings of today are beyond comprehension. Firstly, a disabled man's rent in one hit has risen by $180 a fortnight, after seven years of renting, because of the rise in house prices. It seems all those extra dollars pocketed is more important than a person's livelihood. Secondly, the disabled man who ordered a maxi taxi and then had it cancelled 15 minutes prior to pick up, only for him to attempt the trek home on his mobility scooter to have it run out if battery power outside LGH. If there has been such a shortage as stated, then this would have been known to be a possibility at the time of booking. Where is there any compassion in this world? I am positive if someone high-profile pre-ordered a maxi taxi then one would have been there. So much lack of compassion these days, Well none of any of this is ok, It's all neglect of needs and rights. Yes, COVID is here and it has affected things on different levels, but the man with the extreme rent rise is trying to survive on a meagre pension, doing nothing wrong and facing battles beyond belief, along with the terrible price hikes on food. Does anyone take the time to think of how so many are suffering daily? Hey, I guess I forgot that those who don't face the everyday struggles are not going to take the time to think past their bank balance.

