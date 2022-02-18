news, local-news,

The National Penny Farthing Championships is back for its 39th year, with the reopening of Tasmania's border in December allowing riders from all over Australia to register. However, the event will endure some modifications and changes to allow for COVID-19 safety regulations to be complied with. The event will be held at Evandale. Masks are mandatory. Tickets are $15 for adults and children under 16 are free. Tickets can only be purchased online at evandalevillagefair.com. The Behind Closed Drawers preloved clothing market event will be back at St Ailbe's Hall to offer handmade, vintage, upcycled, and brand new clothes for all. Entry is free. Potential stallholders can contact info.behindcloseddrawers@gmail.com to inquire about booking a space for upcoming markets. Every Saturday the tasty Harvest Market takes over the Cimitiere Street parking area to share fresh food and produce. Discover a wide range of vendors and local brands to support. The Launceston Planetarium has you covered for weekend events. On Saturday, Birth of Planet Earth will be on at 11.30am. Then, at 1.30pm, Capturing the Cosmos will be running. Sunday will show We are Aliens at 11.30am. The show will be followed by Our Living Climate at 1.30pm. Perth Glory faces the Brisbane Roar in the first match of Glory's three-game run for the men and their women's match-up at UTAS Stadium. Music in the Park is back at the City Park. This week will feature the Launceston City Band and is the last concert until the event starts again next year. To stay up-to-date on any cancellations due to weather, visit the City of Launceston Facebook page. Our favourite red, blue, purple and yellow friends are heading to Tasmania as part of the Fruit Salad TV Big Show Tour. The Wiggles celebrated their 30th year in 2021 and are bringing their catchy tunes to Launceston audiences this February for three shows. Visit the Theatre North website for more. Launceston's Night Market is back to give you something to do on Friday evening at Civic Square. Try cuisines from different cultures and enjoy music with friends. The market runs from 5pm until 9pm, and is licensed.

