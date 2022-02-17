news, local-news,

The Supreme Court of Tasmania is set to resume jury trials from March 28. In January Chief Justice Alan Blow AO postponed trials from January 31 to at least March 15 because of COVID-19 and the risk to jurors. The Examiner understands legal practitioners will be advised this week of the resumption date for trials. READ MORE: Taser man could face monster costs order The Supreme Court's backlog of cases reached an all-time high of 692 cases by June 30, 2021 including 169 cases in Launceston and 222 cases in Burnie. Over the Christmas break and in the period of delay there have been further cases committed for trial. Launceston has four alleged murder cases and Burnie two cases waiting to be heard. The most serious crimes including murder, rape, attempted murder and manslaughter are heard before a jury unless a defendant pleads guilty. READ MORE: Pipers Brook bushfire contained, fire crews remain on site In his statement about the delay to March 15 Chief Justice Blow said the risk of exposing jurors and others to COVID-19 infections was unacceptable. "It must be remembered that jurors are compelled to come to court, whether they wish to or not," he said. "If jury trials were to proceed with infection rates as bad as they are now or worse, it is likely that a lot of trials would be aborted as a result of jurors or others testing positive or having to go into isolation as close contacts." His move was backed by the Law Society of Tasmania. "This is a sensible step for the court to take in the circumstances. While a delay in jury trials is not ideal, there doesn't appear to be any alternative in the short-term," Law Society President Simon Gates said. READ MORE: An animal's best friend remembered following death However, the Tasmanian Greens Leader Cassy O' Connor said justice was on hold in "Peter Gutwein's COVID-19-infected Tasmania." "The decision to suspend jury trials, while right for the safety of those called to do jury duty, will mean justice is delayed for many," Ms O Connor said. "People will be remanded in custody for months before their matters can be heard. "That's not a functioning justice system, it's unjust imprisonment and it's due to a political decision made by the Premier to open the floodgates to Omicron. The Supreme Court backlog resulted in an increasing number of bail applications last financial year with magistrates frequently citing a possible two year wait for a trial as a consideration in granting bail. Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC said in his annual report that bail applications had jumped from 215 in 2015-16 to 482 in 2020-21. "The increase in applications is likely due to a number of factors, including the backlog and an increase in the number of persons charged with serious crimes," Mr Coates said. The Supreme Court postponed jury trials in 2020, but sat through most of last year with jurors sitting in a socially-distanced way. READ MORE: Libraries Tasmania changes rule to allow unvaccinated entry In Launceston the area usually reserved for the public became the jury area. COVID-19 frustrated attempts to reduce the backlog which included the appointment of a seventh Judge and the reappointment of three acting Judges. A bill for judge-alone trials passed the House of Assembly last year and will be considered in the Legislative Council when Parliament resumes. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

