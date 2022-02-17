news, local-news,

A North-West psychologist believes financially supported graduate placements would provide the region's population with better access to much-needed mental health services. The Mental Health Council of Tasmania recently voiced concerns over the attraction and retention of mental health workers to regional areas of Tasmania more broadly. Tracey Martin-Cole is the co-founder of child and adolescent mental health service Psychology CAFFE. READ MORE: Pipers Brook bushfire contained, fire crews remain on site The clinic has been training and recruiting graduates for the past 10 years and has hosted University of Tasmania psychology students over the past four years in the clinical program. "What we're finding is that probably 60 per cent of the university psychology placements are interstate applicants," Ms Martin-Cole said. READ MORE: Taser man could face monster costs order "So we train them up, they come and do a year or two with us, and then they leave." She said there needed to be more placements provided for Tasmanian students in regional areas in addition to increased places in postgraduate programs. Placements in regional areas needed to be supported by financial incentives, Ms Martin-Cole said. READ MORE: An animal's best friend remembered following death "There is the recognition from state and federal governments that we have a shortage in the workforce and they're now putting funding in place which they didn't have there before, but they haven't got the people to fill the positions," she said. "That's because the training pathways have been changed, been reviewed, or have been established differently in the universities and they're not providing incentives or funding to develop online and telehealth coursework with regional clinical placements to actually builds the workforce outside of the urban centres." Ms Martin-Cole said the education sector, community and state-based mental health services, and federally funded programs were all competing for a small pool of allied health professionals, including psychologists. "Our workforce demand has increased by 30 per cent in the past three years from 2020 with only 3 per cent capacity being built in the sector," she said. "The GPs and the pediatricians are now holding the load because, in the North-West in particular, every private service has had closed books for four months at a time over the past two years." In addition to regional placement incentives, Ms Martin-Cole said Medicare rebates for mental health care needed to be increased to $150 a session so those who most needed care, but could not afford it, could access it.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/fdddb0fa-bf6d-4427-8d52-f9e568d79a17.PNG/r4_7_2990_1694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg