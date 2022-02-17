sport, cricket,

After their bowlers were put to the sword by New Town, it's all up to the batters as the Greater Northern Raiders return on Saturday. Winning the toss and batting on their home deck, the Bucks declared at 9-324, giving themselves eight overs at the Raiders. In that time, Harry Manenti removed both John Hayes and Cooper Anthes to have the Raiders sitting at 2-24 - 300 runs behind with night-watchman James Beattie (4*) and Alistair Taylor (0*) at the crease. READ MORE: Greater Northern Raiders women's trio to clock 50-game milestone "It was a challenging period obviously last week with eight overs or so, it was a shame we lost the two openers," coach Tim Coyle said. "If we had have got through that unscathed it would have been a big positive but at the end of the day, we've now got to find 300 runs on Saturday. "It basically comes down to one big partnership somewhere and one of the top-order batters to go on and make a big score and we can chase them down." Putting the onus on his batters to take responsibility for a big score in what he described as "an important fixture", Coyle is hoping for a partnership of at least 150 - a milestone which has been reached four times in the Raiders' four-season history. Brayden Stepien and Evan Gulbis' mammoth 368-run stand leads the way while Miles Barnard and Brodie Hayes (164), Hayes and Anish Paraam (159) and Paraam and Sean Harris (157) have also reached the feat. Out of the current crop, Charlie Eastoe and Cooper Anthes (147) came close earlier this year, as did Eastoe and Sam O'Mahony (132). While he wasn't able to attend day one of the game, Coyle watched on intently, musing that his side "released pressure too easily" with the ball. READ MORE: Tasmanian State League fixture revealed for 2022 campaign "One good session with the ball out of the three that we bowled is probably not good enough - the start with the ball wasn't what we wanted it to be. "The feedback I got was that after lunch (in) the second session, we had a really good session, we just needed to do that all day." In a positive, the Raiders have no COVID-enforced changes this week. "We are looking forward to preparing, having a good hit-out at training this week and chasing these runs down."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/87a3d07d-04a8-4e5e-9467-a1f43d55070c.jpg/r0_110_4200_2483_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg