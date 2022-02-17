coronavirus,

Tasmania has continued to record a rise in COVID-19 cases as the school term gets further underway. In the past 24 hours to Wednesday, 680 new cases were recorded, while the total number of active cases came in at 3266, up from 3116 the previous day. Premier Peter Gutwein said 537 had been released from isolation in the past 24 hours, with 33,821 people recovered from the virus in total. Hospital cases rose by three to 16, with the Department of Health advising 11 people were being treated specifically for COVID-19, while five patients were being treated for unrelated medical conditions. READ MORE: Pipers Brook bushfire contained, fire crews remain on site No new deaths have been recorded, and two people remain in an intensive care unit. People in the COVID@home program grew from 324 to 345, while 13 people are under observation in the state's community case management facilities - up two from Wednesday's numbers. Mr Gutwein said the state was yet to see a significant increase in COVID-19 case numbers in the school-aged cohort. "The return to school in Tasmania is off to a positive start," he said. "We have just under 200 public schools in the state ... at this stage around half of the schools have reported at least one case, and that's going to continue." "What we are seeing, broadly speaking, is our overall case numbers staying relatively stable, certainly in terms of the age groups that are going to school." Mr Gutwein said of the 13 schools that had reported an outbreak - meaning more than five children in a class setting testing positive - six of those were at public schools, four were at Catholic schools, and three were at independent schools.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/828d3c1b-3e61-4a54-a79b-a9750ee7bbc0.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg