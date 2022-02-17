news, local-news,

Two women died after Tasmanian doctors prescribed opioid painkillers without up to date legal authority, with the Coroner pointing to high workloads as the possible cause of these administrative failures. A report into the deaths also found that GPs are not using DORA, a tool that prevents doctor shopping of opioid painkillers, and attempts to reduce the harms of pharmaceutical abuse and misuse. Both of the women, who died in 2018 within months of each other, likely died from a toxic combination of drugs, and both had been flagged as drug dependent or misusers of their medication. This dependency on prescribed Schedule 8 drugs is reported and means doctors must get legal authority from government to continue to prescribe the drugs to their patients. Neither of the women's doctors were accessing DORA. READ MORE: An animal's best friend remembered following death Tasmanian Coroner Olivia McTaggart said doctors have regularly been found to prescribe Schedule 8 drugs without up to date authority to do so. In the two cases before her, there were regular breaches by the doctors, in one instance dating back as far as 2012. In another the excuse for non-compliance was a failure by the Pharmaceutical Services Branch for not sending reminder notices to the correct address. "Unfortunately, coroners often encounter cases where doctors regularly prescribe Schedule 8 substances without current authorities from PSB to do so, no doubt due to workload issues or insufficient attention to the expiration of the authority," she wrote. "Prescribers of Schedule 8 substances should ensure that they are in possession of current authorities from PSB in respect of their patients. "They should also be registered to DORA, have working knowledge of its use, and access it when needed to enhance safe prescribing practices." One of the women's doctors indicated that they did not see a use for DORA. "He indicated that he found no reason to do so and other practitioners treating the patient had similarly not used it," the report said. What is DORA? DORA was introduced in 2012 and is part of the real time prescription monitoring system that allows doctors and pharmacists to check patient details, drug dispensing history and current authorities in relation to opioid medications. Use of the system is mandatory for pharmacists, but not for doctors. Australian Pharmacy Guild of Australia state president John Dowling said DORA should become mandatory for doctors. He said non-use of the program impacted the integrity of the system. "It is important that everybody records the use of these drugs with the DORA system, to make it easier for us to keep track if people are misusing," Mr Dowling said.

