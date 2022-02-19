newsletters, editors-pick-list,

When GroWaverley closed late last year, it left a gap in the market for local residents who relied heavily on the community co-op to access fresh food. Now, GroWaverley has been given a second chance after Waverley resident Deborah Ballenden decided to take up the challenge and give back to the community she loves. Waverley is one of Launceston's poorest suburbs, and a lack of infrastructure means many residents are forced to travel into neighbouring suburbs to access essential services. Despite not being a frequent visitor to the original GroWaverley, Ms Ballenden said she noticed the shift in the community since the co-op opened and felt its absence after its closure. "I'd seen the difference in the community, but it wasn't until [the founder] Danielle signed the Facebook over to me that I got all the messages from people," she said. "When I was reading some of them I really realised everything she had done." Ms Ballenden said the Waverley community had rallied around the new site and donations of food and essentials had been flooding in. "A teacher from the local primary school donates eggs, and a lot of people have been giving donations which is just fantastic," she said. "The postman yesterday drove past and donated us $50." Longtime GroWaverley supporter Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer said she was "thrilled" to see the co-op return. "The co-op provides a fantastic community service to local residents who may not be able to access fresh produce for a variety of reasons and from the day it started in March 2020, has filled an important gap for locals," Ms Archer said. "I am committed to continuing my support through weekly fresh fruit donations and providing assistance to GroWaverley in order to achieve their community goals." Labor MP Michelle O'Byrne is also an avid supporter and personally donated school supplies in the lead up to Term One. "GroWaverley is a practical example of community cooperation, strength and inclusion," Ms O'Byrne said. "People like Deborah make a difference and we should back them all the way." With big dreams to turn GroWaverley into a not-for profit, Ms Ballenden said seeing the community come together had been the highlight of her time so far. "Sometimes two people might turn up and next minute they're chatting," she said. "And you never know, they could become good friends. "From complete strangers one minute to good friends the next."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132434875/6eb7342f-7f3a-4a48-882d-08982f18c5e7.JPG/r1_307_5996_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg