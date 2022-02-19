news, local-news,

A new year means a new season of shows, and local theatre company IO Performance will take audiences back to grassroots with it's 2022 theme "Elemental". Co-founder Grace Roberts said the theme was the overarching concept that the company asked their emerging directors to fit within when pitching shows. "It's anything you can interpret from that: fundamental elements, scientific elements, or a lot of the applicants went with human elements," she said. READ MORE: Pipers Brook bushfire contained, fire crews remain on site The 2022 season once again includes the Inter/Outer program, with two shows chosen as part of that - Radiant Vermin and RED. Two major main stage shows will also be staged, BLANK by Alice Birch and Let The Right One In by Jack Thorne. BLANK tells the story of women in the criminal justice system, and though it deals with heavy issues, the story is framed in a sympathetic light towards children. READ MORE: Taser man could face monster costs order "[Birch's] form of writing is out of the conventional. This particular play has 100 scenes in it, which sounds enormous, but the best bit is you don't put on all of them - they are chosen to tell a story out of those scenes," Ms Roberts said. Let The Right One In is a thriller, and according to Ms Roberts the scariest play the company has staged. "It's about children encountering child vampires and is centred around the story vampires can't come into the house unless invited in," she said.

