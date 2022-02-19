news, local-news,

PLEASE correct me if I'm wrong, but as I remember it the Bible teaches that all are created equal and freedom does not mean we can pick to whom we give it and to who we deny it. The bill was to take away the very freedom that God has decreed is for all some people think. Because they hold the upper hand that is theirs to change the law of God. Wake up Australia before it's too late and we give the wrong people the power of the dictators who time has proven time and time again is not in the interest of the general population, but those wishing to push their own agenda. READ MORE: Listen in: Triple zero dispatcher saves life of Kings Meadows man WHILE I tend to believe Virginia Giuffre's account of her alleged abuse as a teenager at the hands of Prince Andrew, she did not, as her supporters claim, get justice, she got money. That the two propositions can be linked speaks volumes about the chasm between legal possibilities available to a conspicuously rich Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and a cash-strapped Joe Average. And therefore to Ms Giuffre. I WAS dumbfounded to hear Premier Gutwein speak of a fast-growing economy, plus the economy being in a good place. Is he considering the cost that this has caused for so many Tasmanians with huge food hikes since the onset of COVID being unleashed in Tasmania? People have to eat, but it's coming at the highest cost ever, leaving little for much else. He really does need to see the big picture of the hikes, as many can now afford very little that's nutritional. There is very little that hasn't risen. Pre-COVID, personally my fortnight's groceries would be five or six bags. I now can get approximately two bags for the same price paid prior. For instance, some meat is off the grocery list, even the stores' own brand items have risen. How about considering how some people live now since the onset? READ MORE: What workload? Busiest minister says he can manage HOONING is obviously an issue, but there's nothing inherently wrong with the actions themselves. If a person wants to abuse their car and wear their tyres out, that is their decision (The Examiner, February 15). Speeding is also a problem, but at least Symmons Plains does allow the public use of its track for a fee if they wish to. In that setting, they are a danger only to themselves. One solution to hooning would be to have areas set aside for people to engage in it legally. If a place could be found that was sufficiently far away from residential properties, drivers could engage in as many doughnuts, burnouts or other risky activities as they wish without annoying anyone. Obviously insurance may be an issue, but I'm sure something can be worked out. READ MORE: At least 560 homes sit empty in Launceston, Hobart for three years THE much touted Derby Precinct Plan that was developed by Sustainable Timber Tasmania and the Dorset Council is a plan for allowing logging as usual in the most iconic high tourism value forests in north-east Tasmania. The areas that are covered by 'The Plan' are predominantly areas of Crown Land not in the logging sights, recovering young forests impacted by the old footprint of the town of Derby. The plan excludes vast swathes of native forests that are slated for logging from Krushka's, Atlas, Dam Busters, Weld Hill and the Blue Tier. These forests contain habitat for rare and threatened species including the Tasmanian wedge tail eagle, and federally listed threatened vegetation communities of wet eucalyptus viminalis (white gum) forests. The iconic Atlas peaks that are visible from the Tasman Highway and the main street of Derby are still on the chopping block under the current draft of this plan. Some of the most high tourism value forests in the North-East, and last stretches of intact wet mixed forests of myrtle, tree fern and tall eucalypt forests. The draft plan claims that it will "firmly position the town as a premier mountain bike destination in Tasmania". That would appear to be downgrading the status of Blue Derby, given that Derby mountain bike trails are now recognized internationally as one of the best mountain bike destinations in the world thanks to our wild forested trails and as celebrated in the World Endurance Series held stages at Derby.

