Three Launceston musicians have been awarded the Barratt's Music Award following outstanding achievement in the 2021 St Cecilia (Intl) music examinations. This is the prestigious award's first year, with recipients selected across three categories based on results, age and grade level. They were taken out by violinist, Ginny Nguyen, for Grade 1-5, guitarist, Jayden Filleul, for Grade 6-8, and pianist, Chi Canty, for the diploma category. READ MORE: More Tasmanian schools record COVID 'outbreaks' The awards were presented by Mark Barratt, director of Barratt's Music, alongside Matthews Tyson, St Cecilia's International Director. Mr Barratt said Barratt's Music had been working closely with St Cecilia over many years, and he was very excited to present the awards. "Supporting music making endeavours in Launceston is very worthwhile," Mr Barrett said. "A lot of very good quality music happens here, and we've got some extraordinary music teachers here in Tasmania." READ MORE: 'Urgent attention': call for overhaul of racing animal welfare Mr Tyson said more than 800 music students completed their examinations in Tasmania in 2021. "The people who have received this award have really earnt it," Mr Tyson said. Grade 3 violinist Miss Nguyen started playing two years ago. The 10-year-old said she had fun playing and her award made her feel "really happy". She wants to become a music teacher one day. READ MORE: One of Tasmania's 'most disliked people' appeals jail sentence Mr Canty has been playing piano since he was seven years old. The 17-year-old said it was nice to have his hard work recognised. "There's a lot of time and hours and effort that I've put into practising, especially to get the associate diploma. I was very happy with the result I got for that and also this recognition is just a bit of icing on the cake," Mr Canty said. He wants to keep working on new pieces in the future, and is reaching for his Licentiate, the next music level, by the end of the year. READ MORE: Investigators at crash site as tributes to helicopter pilot emerge Mr Filleul just completed his grade 6 exam. The 16-year-old has been playing the guitar for the last decade. "It's really an honour. I love coming to St Cecilia and doing my examinations and Barratt's local music store. It's great to receive an award from the local community," he said. Mr Filleul wants to complete the higher-level exams before going on to teaching. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/161675808/f8c0ff82-eb8b-4afe-aafe-45b2db9e9f62.jpg/r0_133_4032_2411_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg