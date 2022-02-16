newsletters, football-list, Emma Humphries, VFLW, Hawthorn, Wynyard, AFLW

Emma Humphries admits her latest big move in her quest to get back on an AFLW list is "nerve-racking" to say the least. The 27-year-old has relocated to Victoria to be a full-time VFLW player, making her debut for Hawthorn in Sunday's win over North Melbourne. Previously, she had combined her VFLW appearances for the Casey Demons with matches for Wynyard, however, after being overlooked in last year's AFLW draft, she admitted she had come to the realisation that the best thing for her footy would be to be based in Victoria. With Hawthorn set to enter the AFLW in 2023, it was an opportunity she couldn't say no to once the club contacted her, despite the fact that it meant leaving her home town and job at AFL Tasmania [which was to include being the North-West line coach for the Tasmania Devils' girls team]. Humphries has played 16 AFLW games for Melbourne and the North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos, last making an appearance at the top level in 2020. "Last year I was lucky enough to be able to fly-in and fly-out, but it just wasn't the best thing for me to get the best out of my football,'' she said. "I loved my time at Casey and that club is amazing and really suits my values as an athlete, but Hawthorn does as well and I would have been silly not to put myself right under their noses especially when they have asked me personally. "But this is bloody nerve-racking and I probably haven't been this scared before in my life, but I've got good people around me and good support. "If this doesn't work out I do know the sun will come up tomorrow, as much as it will hurt if this doesn't pay off. But I know if I didn't do this I would regret it." She said she was thankful for the support and understanding from those at AFL Tasmania and Wynyard when she made her decision, and said she would still help out the Cats if she could from a distance. She described the Hawks, who are coached by Cherie O'Neill, as providing the perfect football environment. "I just think this club suits me as much as Casey did as an athlete and as a person,'' she said. "This is definitely the right move for me and it is a really rewarding club to be a part of as we are building something from scratch as we're wearing Hawthorn jumpers this year after previously being known as Box Hill. "So pulling that Hawthorn jumper on for the first time on the weekend was a pretty special moment and they are just a really good bunch of people there. "They know your goals and they know what you are aiming for and they want to see you get there." Humphries, who said she would be playing a role on a wing this season, had eight disposals, one mark, one tackle and kicked 0.1 in the Hawks' win over the Roos. She is one of two Tasmanians at Hawthorn for the 2022 VFLW season, alongside Jessie Williams, the former soccer player who was once on North's AFLW list.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BGqnABECPrQWPQdDVKLwqz/c393c2b1-4966-4d34-baff-3c7dad15e617.jpg/r0_222_1667_1164_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg