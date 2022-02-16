Strong returns for state bunch

sport, local-sport,

The Tasmanian Institute of Sport's crew for the Tour of Gippsland certainly didn't come home empty-handed from their adventures. Wrapping up on Tuesday, four Tasmanian members finishing with strong results, with Liam Johnston leading the way. The Underwood teenager, who rides for InForm TMX Make, finished second in the overall general classification of the National Road Series round, while also winning the white jersey for best young rider of the tour. The result also saw him take the lead in the NRS Young Rider standings, which is for riders under the age of 21. Burnie rider Will Eaves continued his fine form, taking out the Junior Men's general classification by 35 seconds, consolidating his strong performance from a comfortable first-stage victory. He wasn't the sole Tasmanian on the podium, with Launceston's Hamish McKenzie, who was a joint winner of The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards' male sportsperson of the year, finishing in second. A criterium win in the third stage at Ryhll on Phillip Island saw him rise from fourth to second spot, strengthening his strong reputation in the criterium format, having taken out the national championship last month. Hobart rider Felicity Wilson-Haffenden, who won the Launceston Wheel, finished third in the Junior Women's criterium and 5th in the overall general classification.