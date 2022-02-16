sport, cricket,

Caitlyn Webster, Meg Radford and Sophie Parkin will become the first three Greater Northern Raiders women's players to reach 50 games on Sunday in the premier league. That they are clocking the historic milestone together adds to the special occasion at New Town Oval. The trio are foundation players from when the Raiders women's team started in the 2019/20 season. READ MORE: Premier 'disappointed' by Commonwealth Games update Webster, a South Launceston all-rounder who bowls off-spin, said it was a pleasant surprise to learn of the millstones. "It's a pretty awesome feeling, I didn't know until Simmo coach (Darren Simmonds) brought it up earlier this week," she said. She's stoked to have the milestone match alongside two teammates. "That's pretty special as well. I've played a lot of cricket with both of them," she said. The team's co-vice captain said the Raiders had managed to keep a core squad since they started. She said she had enjoyed seeing the improvement of the group and would love to taste success with the Raiders. "A bit of silverware in the cabinet would be nice - I would be lying if that wasn't a thing," she said. The team hasn't been far from achieving that with a semi-final appearance in its first season, a runner-up finish in the 50-over format last summer and a Twenty20 grand final loss this season. Radford is grateful for all the games she has played. "I guess starting I didn't even really expect to get a game. So to play 50 is pretty cool," the 21-year-old said. The South Launceston player has developed her batting while playing in the premier league. "It's good playing against all those state cricketers and Tassie Tigers' girls, you improve a lot playing against them," the all-rounder said. Parkin, an all-rounder who also plays with Riverside, appreciates the significance of the achievement. "It's great to be one of the first ones to reach it," she said. "Obviously not many people get the opportunity to play for the Raiders so I'm taking it with both hands and making the most of it." Parkin said she was proud to be part of blossoming program and the Raiders had shown Hobart how good the North was. "We show so much depth, both in the batting and bowling," she said. "I think that's the best thing showing everyone how good we are and that you don't have to move to Hobart to play cricket. It should be accessible from the north of the state." The Raiders, sitting second on the ladder, are aiming to make the 50-over final.

