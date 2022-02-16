Premier selection on show at revamped East Coast winery

newsletters, editors-pick-list, devil's corner, premier, venue, cellar door, wine, tasmania

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein was out on the state's East Coast on Wednesday to cut the ribbon at the new cellar door of one of the region's most celebrated wineries. Devil's Corner completed the major venue expansion late last year but officially popped the cork and cut the ribbon today surrounded by stakeholders, friends and most importantly fine wine. When the site first opened, the venue's stunning views of rolling vineyards, Moulting Lagoon and The Hazards mountain range quickly became a hit with tourists undertaking the Great Eastern Drive, leading the Devil's Corner team to realise a more substantial cellar door was needed. The new build incorporates a combination of indoor and outdoor spaces, including a new wine tasting room, a secluded function space and an alfresco dining and music area. Locally sourced seafood and woodfired pizzas are also available at the venue from long-term Devil's Corner partners The Fishers and Tombolo. Devil's Corner Marketing Manager Will Adkins said the expansion catered for all seasons. "Through calm autumns, wild winters or warm summers, we have no control over the weather. But with the new site expansion, we can ensure visitors will experience the very best of Devil's Corner no matter the season. READ MORE: 'Urgent attention': call for overhaul of racing animal welfare "The new site is more than double its original size with new and improved shelter and more casual spaces to be enjoyed by the increasing number of consumers visiting the cellar door each year," he said. Premier Gutwein commended winery owner Brown Family Wine Group for its vision to create an exceptional cellar door and visitor experience. He was also eager to champion the state government's $35 million investment into the East Coast tourism market. "Investments like these are a testament to the confidence in our regions, and will help to accommodate discerning travellers who turn to Tasmania for its unique and extraordinary experiences," he added. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/58f37131-4bbb-4116-babc-2c796c419f97.jpg/r2_213_4174_2570_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg