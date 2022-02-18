news, local-news,

A Northern Tasmanian woman has reached the national finals of the 2022 Mrs Australia Galaxy Pageant, despite only taking up modelling two years ago. Maduka Nelangi Wehella, who is originally from Sri Lanka, moved to Tasmania to further her studies in agriculture. She said that the pageant gave her a chance to showcase her modelling skills and help make changes to the community. "I was born and grew up in Sri Lanka and migrated to Tasmania in 2016," she said. READ MORE: An animal's best friend remembered following death "I studied my Master of Agricultural Science at UTAS. After completing my studies I got the chance to work as a Research Officer. While working I studied modelling at En Vogue Modelling Academy and I had some opportunities to participate in the Ms Tasmania pageant and few other runways in Tassie. Mrs Wehella said the most rewarding part of participating in pageants is using her platform to help others. "I have raised money for the Make-A-Wish Australia for children who are suffering from serious illness such as cystic fibrosis and cancer," she said. "These children have wishes same as others but couldn't succeed due to several reasons. Furthermore, I involve with some charity organisations and events such as the Cat Lounge Devonport, Loaves and Fishes Tasmania, Paul's Kitchen and more. "I am looking forward to continuing my charity work with the North-West community and hoping to give my full support to them." The Mrs Galaxy Australia competition, for those who are legally married and aged 20 and above, is one of four divisions under the Australia Galaxy Pageants umbrella. READ MORE: Taser man could face monster costs order The three other divisions are Miss Teen Galaxy Australia, for those aged between 15 and 19, Miss Galaxy Australia, which is for those aged between 20 and 27 and the Ms Galaxy Australia, for those who are unmarried and aged 28 and above. Contestants are judged on how they interview, how photogenic they are, and what they look like in fashionwear, swimwear and an evening gown. Bonus points are awarded for charity work and appearances. Each year the national finalists come together from across the country to connect with like-minded women, enjoy four days of events including glamorous photoshoots, the annual Eco Fashion Show and the crowning gala. Over the past nine years, Australia Galaxy delegates have raised over $600,000 for charity and been active members in their communities through volunteering, fundraising and community events. The 2022 Australia Galaxy Pageants Final will take place in Sydney from April 6-9.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/5c877d46-5555-44c2-96b4-9000c70e6bcc.jpg/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg