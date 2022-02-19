comment, opinion,

Oh! To be a high profile, young, hot, independently wealthy woman, blonde, long legs, and ability to holiday overseas. Wait! Oh! NOT to be. Why? Because I would have to put up with the absolute crime of being wrangled out from the herd and slaughtered for the crime of who I am and how I appear. My best friend is tall, blonde and an absolute babe. As I've written before, we joke about being Tasmania's version of Absolutely Fabulous - she with the Joanna Lumley looks and attitude and me all Jennifer Saunders - short, curly hair and legs barely worthy of mention. What is it we do with women who are successful? Bass has a history of attacking its women. I have watched the former member for Bass Jodie Campbell pilloried for her choice of relationships. Also, former City of Launceston alderman Janie Finlay, who dared to breastfeed her baby at council functions? If you think we've changed our approach in the past 30 years, you're wrong. Last month, when the former member for Bass, Sarah Courtney, went to Paris and caught COVID-19, didn't `we' have a fine time? Lots of us made judgements based on - gender, holiday destination and her blonde hair and long legs. Who do we think we are? Yes, politicians are paid to do a job. But the attack on Courtney was never about her job. Short memories abound when an easy target is set in our sight. Remember, this was the woman who, every day for months, stood before a press conference and reported the state's COVID status? This is the woman who was a leader in the decision-making to keep our borders closed and protect us for the better part of two years from the COVID devastation that would surely have come our way. She owns a vineyard. She went to France for a holiday. She's living the dream. She worked hard. Apparently, one of our smarter politicians - don't get me started on the capacity of the THREE men who it will take to fill the gap she leaves by resigning! Here's another thing. Did anyone ask where the other 25 members of Tasmania's parliament spent their holidays? Back in the day, when newsrooms were properly resourced by people hungry for a story, an editor would have allocated a reporter to call every MP's office and get an answer. Sure. Most would be holidaying at Bridport; however, I just wonder if, for instance, even one of the 25 dared to holiday in Bali or Brindisi? If you've ever watched Sarah Courtney in action, you will have noticed she is a clever, caring, considered, class act. Is an ugly politician smarter? Does an ugly politician work harder? Is an ugly politician more honest? Tempting as it is to name and shame ... I think most damning was the State Opposition Leader Rebecca White, who on the evening news appeared most uncomfortable and choked on her words (which, by the way, sounded like a poorly constructed sentence by a staffer). Of course, when State Labor ever get their shit together, and Rebecca White becomes Premier, she will also be subject to the same Julia Gillard-style focus on her appearance. I say to all the smart, hot people out there - stand up for your hotness. Own your smartness. Own your hotness. Leave the rest of us less successful and ugly to our small worlds and our smaller thoughts. Hold your head high, Sarah Courtney. You worked hard. You did a good job, now, go forth with your hotness and reclaim your life. Keep dancing.

