Tasmanian Liberal senator and Aged Care Services Minister Richard Colbeck has claimed that COVID-related deaths in the aged care sector should not be used as an "indicator" of his performance in the role. Mr Colbeck faced hours of questioning in a Senate estimates hearing on Wednesday over the aged care sector's preparedness and response to COVID. There have already been 691 deaths in aged care as a result of COVID in 2022, compared with 282 in 2021 and 685 in 2020. READ MORE: One of Tasmania's 'most disliked people' appeals jail sentence About 86 per cent of residents in aged care have received their booster vaccination. Mr Colbeck was asked to provide data on how many of those deaths were among people who had received their booster, but this was not yet available due to what he described as "a lag" in information from the states. The data was requested several weeks ago. His role as Aged Care Services Minister has come under increasing scrutiny, highlighted by his decision not to attend a COVID inquiry hearing and instead go to the Ashes in Hobart. Victorian Greens senator Janet Rice asked if Mr Colbeck had offered his resignation at all during the pandemic - which he had not - and questioned whether he was "the best minister" to be leading the sector due to the amount of deaths that had occurred. Mr Colbeck disputed the premise of the question. "I don't accept that deaths in the community or deaths in aged care is an indicator, so I reject your assertion in the context of that, completely," he said. READ MORE: More Tasmanian schools record COVID 'outbreaks' "I've had conversations with quite a few people who have lost family and loved ones in residential aged care. Some of them are angry, I accept that, they've all suffered a terrible loss "We are in the middle of a global pandemic, and the completely tragic result of that is that people will catch the virus across all parts of the community, and tragically some of them will die." Mr Colbeck became increasingly frustrated at questioning from Labor and Greens senator, which he described as attempts to score "political points". Earlier this month, the government announced it would send in Australian Defence Force personnel to assist in aged care facilities - a request that was made by unions and the sector on January 19. Since then, 482 people have died. READ MORE: 'Urgent attention': call for overhaul of racing animal welfare The need for ADF personnel appears to have reduced in that time, and 133 staff are helping in 17 homes, well short of the 1700 initially foreshadowed. The ADF would assist in non-clinical roles. One Tasmanian aged care facility is expected to be assisted by five ADF staff from Friday. Mr Colbeck also defended the pace of the booster rollout in aged care, and said the government had acted upon health advice and brought the rollout forward as the gap between second and third doses was reduced. Tasmanian Labor senator Helen Polley said it was disappointing that Mr Colbeck did not have access to complete data regarding the vaccination status of deaths in aged care. "The government has had two years now to get the policy settings right but they have failed. They have had weeks to get this data in time for estimates and have known for two years now that this is the type of data which requires collection," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

