A 18-year-old man who terrorised the north and north western Tasmania with a shotgun and a .22 rifle during a crime spree last year pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to a series of charges. Roy John Riley, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty through defence counsel Fran McCracken to a count of aggravated armed robbery at Invermay on May 25, 2021. Riley was armed with a 12-gauge shotgun when he robbed and caused bodily harm to a man while robbing him of a wallet. Riley, who was in the company of others at the time, was committed by Chief Magistrate Cath Geason for sentence in the Supreme Court in Launceston on March 15, 2022. Just over a month later on July 5 Riley pointed a 12 gauge shotgun at a woman in Devonport and possessing a firearm when not the holder of a licence. He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and firearm possession. Riley pleaded guilty to a count of evading police in Morris Avenue, Devonport on December 11, 2021 when he was a disqualified driver. Two days later on December 13 Riley broke into a car in Latrobe and stole cash worth $5. On December 17 at Upper Burnie, Riley recklessly discharged a .22 rifle, attempted an aggravated burglary in West Street, and possessed a firearm and ammunition without a licence. He pleaded guilty to the charges. A disqualified driver, Riley also evaded police in Thorne St, Upper Burnie on the same day. Riley also pleaded guilty to two counts of motor vehicle stealing, driving while disqualified, aggravated burglary and the stealing of various cards, a Galaxy S9 phone, a dog booster seat and a car key worth a total of $1030 on Boxing Day 2021, in Devonport. In what Ms McCracken described as the "same course of conduct on the same day" Riley also pleaded guilty to recklessly discharging a .22 rifle by firing the weapon at a man, possession of a firearm, trespass, possession of a shortened firearm, possession of ammunition while not the holder of a licence, burglary and the theft of a wallet, an Akubra hat and a packet of cigarettes to the value of $399. Ms Geason remanded Riley in custody for sentence on summary matters in the Launceston Magistrates Court on February 25 at 2.15pm. On the indicatable charges, aggravated armed robbery, two counts of recklessly discharging a firearm, attempted aggravated burglary and aggravated assault he was committed for sentence in the Supreme Court on March 15, 2022. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

