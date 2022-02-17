news, local-news,

This summer has exceeded the expectations of most, whilst falling short of visitation levels needed by many seeking to revive their business fortunes through returning interstate travellers. It is early days though, and I feel more confident that 2022 will be the year of renewal that 2021 failed to deliver upon. A major milestone in achieving this brighter future will be support provided by all sides of politics for investments in our region's visitor economy. But what is it that we are looking for? The biggest election priorities for the Bass electorate are event venue infrastructure. These validate much of our work at Visit Northern Tasmania over the past five years in creating, attracting and leveraging events as invitations to visit our region. READ MORE: More Tasmanian schools record COVID 'outbreaks' UTAS Stadium upgrades will provide us the capacity to host national and international sporting events both on field and on court. It means not just being the home of a Tassie AFL team, but also hosting A-League soccer, rugby, basketball, netball and other national tournaments we can secure. A brighter future for QVMAG Wellington Street is proposed, with an extension to the existing building to house a more contemporary galley and venue space, complete with hospitality offerings and events facilities. Tasmania's cultural and heritage treasures are of extreme appeal for a range of high-yield visitors, from attendees of curated events through to business and leisure travellers. READ MORE: 'Urgent attention': call for overhaul of racing animal welfare Errol Stewart is once again boldly leading with the proposal to build kanamaluka Cultural Centre, a shared cultural centre, celebrating both contemporary Tasmanian and ancient Palawa culture through performance and art installations. A northern home for the TSO and custom-built conference space for up to 700 delegates are proposed. The Princess Theatre, coupled with the Earl Arts Centre, are the heart of Launceston's cultural and performing arts community. A significant renewal and upgrade to the theatres are required to address safety and increase accessibility. Given the impacts the cultural tourism and performing arts sectors experienced through the pandemic, investment to increase the flexibility of these spaces is essential to their future. Our city's night-time economy needs to feature strongly. The second stage of City Heart is perhaps one of the most important for the city and the region's visitor economy. By enhancing the cityscape of the central business area, removing one-way street systems, and improving the pedestrian and non-vehicle use, Launceston's night-time economic potential can be unleashed, while amplifying the walkability of our city. Cimitiere Point River Hub Project seeks to invigorate life and activity on the Tamar River. READ MORE: One of Tasmania's 'most disliked people' appeals jail sentence Funding is sought to tell the Tasmanian Aboriginal story by designing and installing what is believed to be a nation-first trail of public art installations, interactive interpretive signs supported by augmented reality, at culturally significant locations between George Town and Low Head. The creation of the storytelling to be a collaboration with the local Aboriginal community and artists. Flinders Island, the jewel of the Bass Strait, has long aspired to be a safe harbour for the summertime sailing trade, centred through Lady Barron. Much work has been done by the local council and community, and the federal government is supportive. Is now the time to realise this aspiration? Across the northern section of the Lyons electorate are further opportunities for renewal. Launceston Airport's aspiration is to be the best regional airport in Australia, in doing so, support the economic development in the north of Tasmania. Launceston 2020 Masterplan indicates that the forecasted demand will see about 2.5 million passengers through the airport annually by 2040. The current airport terminal needs evolution and development to cater for this growing demand over the next two decades years. Ben Lomond's future as a year-round destination can be realised by the design and construction of a multi-purpose visitor facility, expanding upon the soon to be rebuilt visitor shelter. Meander Valley Council is seeking to transform the historic Deloraine Racecourse into a unique recreational precinct in the premier tourist town of Deloraine. The recreational precinct would integrate active and passive visitor experiences and services such as: RV and camping amenities, a walking visitor experience centre, a recreational lake, arts and cultural features and walking trails. Yes, this is a long and ambitious list to fulfil. But what is heartening is so many of these future developments will add value to how we host visitors as a community. For our visitor industry right now, that sort of news inspires hope that 2022 will be the year of renewal we've been desperately waiting for.

