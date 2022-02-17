newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Students and the general public were given a lesson on safe e-scooter riding when the Beam Safe Academy visited Launceston on Tuesday. Head of partnerships Adam Rossetto was on hand with a team of Beam experts to give people the rundown on how to work an e-scooter. Mr Rossetto said it was a great way for people to try out the new mode of transport. "We are here at the Big Picture School to educate kids interested in riding, that are 16 years and over, to learn how to ride properly in a safe and comfortable environment," he said. "We have around 60 kids coming to learn and give it a go or if they have already tried just furthering their experience with riding a scooter. "We also have a session where we members of the public can join and try it out in a safe space." Mr Rossetto said that with a lot of hesitation surrounding the e-scooters sessions like this were great to show people how to use an e-scooter, with simple things such as how to brake and accelerate. READ MORE: More Tasmanian schools record COVID 'outbreaks' "As these e-scooters are a new technology and a new way of moving around cities, it's really important that people understand how to ride a scooter properly and considerately, so that they are keeping themselves safe but also members of the public that aren't on scooters," he said. "E- scooters are the new way to travel around cities. They are safe, sustainable, affordable and they are really good fun." In regards to bringing in more e-scooters, Mr Rossetto said the 12-month trial would provide an insight into how they are being used. "Around Australia more broadly, governments and councils are realising the potential of e-scooters," he said, "In Tasmania we are in talks with multiple councils and we are excited to see what comes of this 12-month trial. READ MORE: One of Tasmania's 'most disliked people' appeals jail sentence "We are getting data and seeing what the demand for them is and we need to provide more we will." Beam Australia and New Zealand general manager Tom Cooper said the warm weather Launceston had experienced since e-scooters launched, the vehicles had been a great option for getting around the city. "We've seen e-scooters explode in popularity in Tasmania, initially with the holiday season and warm weather bringing Tasmanians out to popular leisure areas, and now with those looking to commute to and from work, visit the shops and go about their daily life," he said. "Micro Mobility is the first new significant form of road transport since the widespread introduction of the car on Australian roads, and as with the introduction of any new mode of transport, we are adapting based on community feedback, how Tasmanians are using the e-scooters, and working collaboratively with government bodies to ensure safety. Mr Cooper said that rider and pedestrian safety was Beam's main focus. "Beam has the best shared e-mobility safety record in Australia, and we are committed to continuing this. "We believe that, as cities have found with road safety for cars, the safe introduction and expansion of micro mobility on Tasmanian roads is a combination of several things, including education, quality of vehicles, infrastructure and enforcement. "We are committed to using our resources to educate the riding community and broader Tasmanian community of the legislation and our operations, and also to ensure a high-quality of vehicles and technology."

