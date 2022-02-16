sport, local-sport,

Leading Sydney trainer James Cummings is leaving nothing to chance in his bid to win the $150,000 Tasmanian Oaks for the first time at Mowbray on Sunday. Cummings has been content to use local jockeys on his previous Tasmanian runners but has gone to the top shelf for the 2100m three-year-old fillies' classic. He has booked Damien Oliver for the Godolphin-owned Honeycreeper, a winner at Sandown and placegetter at Flemington, Randwick and Warwick Farm (twice). The Teofilo filly is Oliver's only ride for the day and is likely to be a warm favourite. Cummings' last runner in the Oaks, Rock Dove, started $2.15 favourite in 2019 but could finish only third to Shady Hustle and Our Long Sali. She had easily won the Strutt Stakes in Hobart a fortnight earlier. The trainer has had better luck in Hobart where, in addition to the Strutt Stakes, he's also won the Tasmanian Derby with Cossetot. Honeycreeper will be only his fifth runner in the state. Oliver has won two Launceston Cups and a Hobart Cup but has never won either the Oaks or the Derby. The other interstate-trained acceptors for the Oaks are Pearl Rain (Patrick Payne) and Prospettiva (Matthew Williams). Victorian trainer Shane Nichols has accepted with maiden filly Blonde Venture for the $75,000 Magic Millions 2YO Classic. Nine of the 12 horses that contested the Hobart Cup have been entered for next Wednesday's $250,000 Launceston Cup. The only absentees are Sydney visitor Lord Belvedere and locals Full Knots Ahead and Creative Hero. The Launceston Cup entries that didn't go around at Elwick are Aurora's Symphony, The Risk Factor and Perun. Aurora's Symphony, trained at Warrnmabool by Simon Wilde, won last Friday's Colac Cup. Mick Price and Leon Corstens have entered mares for Wednesday's $150,000 Vamos Stakes while Ben Hayes and Simon Wilde have entries for the $125,000 Mowbray Stakes. Launceston Cup weights will be released by 4pm Thurrsday with most interest in the penalty for Hobart Cup winner Ho Ho Khan. Successful Victorian harness trainer Dean Braun has been fined $2500 over a positive swab returned by one of his horses at Mowbray last April. The Braun-trained Jaffa Josh tested positive to the prohibited substance Aminorex after winning the Tasracing Stakes as the $1.14 favourite. Stewards suspended $1500 of the fine for two years after taking into account the "distinct possibility" the positive finding was the result of plant contamination. Trainers were sent a warning last July to be extremely cautious allowing horses access to plants that may contain the stimulant Aminorex. The main culprit is a plant known as Dyer's weld, Dyer's weed or wild mignonette which is common in Tasmania. Licking, chewing or ingesting this plant can produce a positive swab. Braun pleaded guilty to presenting Jaffa Josh to race when it wasn't free of all prohibited substances. The horse was disqualified from the race, worth almost $6000 to the winner, and the placings amended to Lavaughn 1, Rocket Blaster 2, Pink Ponder 3. Beauty Point trainer Conor Crook has also appeared before stewards on a positive swab charge. His case was heard on Wednesday but details have yet to be published on the ORI web site. It is understood Crook's pacer Full Speed Ahead tested positive to Phenylbutazone and Oxyphenbutazone after winning at Mowbray on August 15 and that the trainer was fined $4000. Hobart Cup Day proved costly to leading jockey Siggy Carr even though she won a race on Costero. Carr copped two substantial fines - $1500 for breaching the whip rules on Thomas Lyons runner-up Mandela Effect and $750 for not riding Bandinelli out to the line in the Benchmark 76. Stewards reported that Bandinelli was in contention to run third before Carr 'relaxed' her ride and he finished fourth. The penalty took into account her clean record. However her record under the whip rules is poor so, as well as being fined, she was suspended and will miss Oaks Day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nq3JkD2JZTWMXDuN44nfBn/ecca861e-7bef-4104-8843-8fda293c4b7d.jpg/r0_56_4110_2378_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg