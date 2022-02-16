Netball Tasmania, NTJFA select squads for upcoming events
Plenty of Northern athletes will get their chance to represent Tasmania on home soil as the national championships hit Hobart.
Netball Tasmania announced the 19-and-under and 17-and-under squads through their social media accounts on Tuesday - with 12 players picked in each.
Northern players Monique Dufty (Northern Hawks) and Olive Morris (Cavaliers) featured in the 19s, while the 17s were full of Northern faces with Sophie Blackberry, Hannah Carr, Rubi Healey (all Hawks), Eunice Kidmas, Ava Lockwood, Ellie Marshall and Paige O'Neill (all Cavs) earning the call-up.
The selections - led by chair Jon Fletcher - meant seven of the 12 17-and-under players are from Northern sides as the champs take place from April 19 to 24 after being cancelled twice.
Both of the Northern sides shared the announcement of the squads on Facebook, expressing their pride.
"We are so proud of our Hawks girls representing on the national stage, work hard and enjoy the experience," the Northern Hawks posted.
FOOTBALL
Netball wasn't the only sport to unveiling a set of squads, with the Northern Tasmania Junior Football Association announcing players to take on both the Mornington Peninsula Junior Football League and the North-West Football League.
The association takes on its Victorian opponents on March 12 and North-West ones on March 27.
Under-16 boys v MPJFL
- Caleb Atkins, Isaac Bramich, Connor Davidson, Archie Verbraeken, Eli Walters (Deloraine), Tadhg Blunt, Tully Watts (East Coast), Oliver Atkins, John Skipper (East Launceston), Sam Rugari, Jordan Shipp, Rudi Schoenmaker, Avery Thomas, Logan Townsend, Lucas Wootton (Launceston), Cody Brinkman, Koby Hovington, Nick Smart, Josh Spencer (Longford), Rylee McHenry (North Launceston), Lachie Morris, Bailey Morton, Isaac Smedley, Alex Zegveld (Prospect), Nic Cresswell, Callum Fulton (Scottsdale), Angus Creese, Cruz Fruin, Lochlan Harris, Matthew Lane, Toby Morrison, Sebastian Page, Alex Towns (South Launceston), Kale Fraser (Tamar)
Under-16 girls v MPJFL
- Ally Green, Zanthee Rossiter (Long), Taia Lette, Ruby Hall (S'dale), Harriet Bingley, Maggie Chen, Lily Nast, Ruby Vincent (EL), Jaellene Bailey, Hallie Thompson (EC), Shani Templar, Shania Templar (Tamar), Jaslyn Freestone, Georgia Gillow (SL), Emma Castles, Klarissa Watson (Evandale), Taja Richardson, Georgia Rigby (Pros), Rori Ling, Jorja Haberle, Chelsea Bezemer, Marlea Ewart, Delta Witt (L'ton), Elouise McCullagh (NL)
Under-16 boys v NWFL
- T. Blunt, Caleb Brougham (EC), O.Atkins, Percy Bennett, Archie Edwards, Oliver O'Connor, Harry Pitchford, George Russell (EL), Zac Jones, Ryan Shields, J.Shipp, Matt Towns, L. Wootton (L'ton), R.McHenry, Harry Stewart, Dylan Axton, Lach Berwick, Caleb McHenry, Lach Shea, Riley Stone (NL), Riley Prewer, I. Smedley, A. Zegveld (Pros), A. Creese, C. Fruin, L.Harris, T. Morrison, S. Page, Liam Walters, Oliver Dean, M. Lane, Bailey Lowe, Tylah Quilliam, David Summers (SL), K.Fraser, Brady Heald (Tamar), C. Davidson, Boden Stokes, I. Bramich (Del)