Salmon farming in commonwealth waters and seaweed farming are set to be trialled about 6 kilometres north of Burnie. The federal Environment Department said the proposed three-year Bass Strait trial would be followed by a review and include consultation on longer-term arrangements. "It will examine the environmental, economic and operational feasibility of offshore aquaculture focusing on salmon and exploring other opportunities, such as seaweed farming systems," it said. "Should the trial be successful, the Australian government intends to work with all states and territories for the extension of aquaculture into commonwealth waters." The department said the Blue Economy Cooperative Research Centre identified the area off Burnie as suitable for the trial after surveys of commonwealth waters off Tasmania. "The site aims to provide a viable area for offshore aquaculture while minimising impact on other resource users, including offshore energy, recreational and commercial fishing and marine traffic," it said. "We are seeking feedback from stakeholders on the area proposed for the trial." Greens Tasmanian Senator Peter Whish-Wilson said there had been a lack of transparency and the public consultation process was opened without anyone being told. "This project is off to a bad start and the public now have just nine days to raise any concerns with the federal government," Senator Whish-Wilson said on Wednesday. "It's no wonder the community has no confidence in this industry. "You can't use public funds to go into public waters only to keep the whole thing a secret. "This is an industry that cannot contain its mess at a local scale, and it's doing very little to instil trust that it will behave appropriately in commonwealth waters. "The Greens will continue to be vigilant, ask questions and demand full transparency on this trial." Blue Water CRC said a key action in the National Aquaculture Strategy aiming to grow the industry was "facilitating" extension of aquaculture into commonwealth waters. "Tasmania is home to Australia's largest aquaculture sector, with considerable infrastructure and expertise in aquaculture operations," it said. "It is for this reason the government proposes to work with Tasmania on a trial of aquaculture in commonwealth waters." The state and federal governments last year entered a memorandum of understanding to pursue the trial. In September, state Resources Minister Guy Barnett said a new 10-year Tasmanian Salmon Future Directions Plan would guide sustainable growth "The Tasmanian Liberal government proudly supports this world leading industry and we recognise that future value growth in salmonids will come through farming offshore, fish spending more time on land and in growing supply chain value from existing farming areas," Mr Barnett said. Federal Assistant Fisheries Minister Jonathon Duniam said: "Currently, aquaculture in Australia is operated in state or territory waters and by moving further offshore - more than three nautical miles - we can harness recent technological improvements and investigate the potential environmental and resource access benefits available from undertaking aquaculture in deeper waters". The environmentalist Bob Brown Foundation's marine and fish farms campaigner, Bec Howarth, said: "The long-predicted invasion of Bass Strait by industrial fish farming is under way by stealth ..." "The seals, seabirds and fisheries of Bass Strait now face all the cruelties brought to Southern Tasmanian waterways by the invasion of private aquaculture companies." On Wednesday, Mr Barnett said Senator Whish-Wilson and the Bob Brown Foundation were "just looking for ways to shut down the industry and the jobs that come with it". "I welcome the federal government department doing its consultation under the commonwealth Fisheries Management Act 1991 to establish the area in which offshore aquaculture research projects could be granted permits, with associated conditions. "Getting this area gazetted by the commonwealth is an important step while the legislative framework is being finalised." He said no permits could be issued until the Tasmanian legislation had been enacted. "We want an evidence-based, scientific approach to this, before there is any commercial activity in offshore waters," he said. "The 10-year Salmon Future Directions Plan is being developed in consultation with the community and industry, to start on January 1, 2023, and acknowledges that future growth lies in land-based and offshore salmon farming."

