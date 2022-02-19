community,

The establishment of 7ZL in Hobart in 1924 was a source of considerable frustration to the northern half of Tasmania. At first, you had to buy a licence - either to broadcast or to receive. The receiver licences funded the radio stations. When 7ZL began, we were too far away to hear them, but still had to pay a licence fee to own a receiver. And radios were locked to one station! Of course, we could have started our own station, except it was illegal. The Commonwealth government only issued broadcast licences in capital cities. Big Launceston music store, Findlays, sold radio sets, but were constrained knowing purchasers would be severely limited in what they could hear - even after 7ZL boosted its transmitting power. Fortunately, the law soon changed, allowing commercial licences to broadcasters for stations funded by advertising. Listening licences remained, but sets could pick up any station. Brothers Norman and Algernon Findlay moved quickly to set up a company to own and operate commercial radio stations. As Findlays had a large Hobart store and another brother (Selwyn) down there running it, the new company began with 7HO in Hobart in June 1930, broadcasting from the store. In Launceston, they set up 7LA, and a test broadcast was sent from Findlays' premises at the corner of George and Brisbane streets on December 11, 1930. The signal could be heard clearly as far away as Zeehan and Smithton. With no programs as yet, the broadcast appealed for loan funds to enable them to proceed. This was hugely successful, bringing in a substantial 3755 pounds within 24 hours. The official launch followed on December 15, conducted by Postmaster-General Joe Lyons (soon to be Prime Minister) and Air Commodore Kingsford Smith. The business was an instant hit, taking over the whole first floor of Findlays store, with Bill Fitzmorris-Hill as manager. At the same time, the station became an integral and essential part of the community. Through the depression, floods and pandemics, it reported, sympathised and raised charitable funds. Ownership changed in 1938 when the Findlays sold to the Macquarie Network. Dan Richardson from The Examiner took over as manager. The Findlays were now free to set up 7DY at Derby, bringing in the legendary Cliff Parish as manager. He'd begun the Sunpolishers Club for children at 7BU in 1935. In 1954, a big new transmitter was built at Scottsdale, and 7DY moved to become 7SD. At the same time, 7LA built a new transmitter at Riverside. Back in 1938, a competitor to 7LA had arisen with the establishment of 7EX, but it made little difference - 7LA had become a part of our lives. It was a similar story when television arrived. Though TNT9 began in 1962, it had little impact. Radios had become transistorised, cheaper and portable. Unlike television, we could listen to 7LA anywhere, anytime.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/40c995bf-5412-49c3-a56d-2ef2e099954e.jpg/r0_106_3201_1915_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg