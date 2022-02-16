sport, local-sport,

Anglers have been reporting mixed results from northern saltwater of late. While one was pleased with the King George whiting he took from the Tamar Estuary at Kelso on squid bait, along the North-East Coast at Bridport another afloat on Anderson Bay off Barnbougle hooked plenty of stingrays and couta but no snapper. Yet she did advise that nice snapper were being boated consistently by a very-experienced Bridport angler fishing certain parts of the same bay. Up top, trout in Little Pine Lagoon and nearby waters have been attracting fly-fishers in suitable weather, a few early-bird anglers on shore being joined by good numbers afloat from late mornings onwards and making the most of mayfly hatches set to dwindle as usual when summer ends. For many trout anglers, levels of the water being fished are important - certainly in highland lakes. For the last three years, Hydro Tasmania and the Inland Fisheries Service have had an agreement to maintain some waters at minimum levels to suit angling. These fisheries are Arthurs, Augusta and Woods Lakes and Bronte, Laughing Jack, Little Pine, Penstock and Shannon Lagoons. Anglers might note that the agreement is to be reviewed this year. For trout anglers in the North-west, Talbots Lagoon contains challenging snags but it also holds many hefty trout. This lagoon can be fished from shore but chances are better from canoes, although no motors are permitted. Arthurs Lake 2.14 (metres from spilling) Great Lake 12.12 Little Pine Lagoon 0.86 Penstock Lagoon 0.25 Woods Lake 0.88 Lake St Clair 2.05 Lake Echo 4.14 Bradys Lake 0.69 Bronte Lagoon 0.96 Laughing Jack Lagoon 4.34 Meadowbank 0.30 Lake Plimsoll 5.53 Lake Murchison 16.60 Lake Mackintosh 5.05 Lake Pieman 1.59 Lake Mackenzie 5.72 Lake Rowallan 11.87 Lake Parangana 1.65 Lake Cethana 0.21 Lake Barrington 0.36 Lake Gairdner 0.25 Lake Paloona 1.43 Lake Leake 0.57

