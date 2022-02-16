Action-packed time for Northern golf outfits

sport, local-sport,

Taxi Golf held their second event for the year on Sunday at the very picturesque Quamby Estate Golf Course. With plenty of water applied, the fairways were lush and the greens in good order. There was a great turn up with 28 players, including one new member (Jeff Benge), two returning ones (Rick Sindorff and Garry Fulton) and a guest, Dan Dixon. Mike Evans won with 36 stableford points, the runner up was Bert Woodward with 35 and rounding out the podium was David Harrison with 34. Nearest to the pins were: 2/11 Dale Cash, 5/14 David Harrison and 5/14 in 2, Tracey Jacob. The next game is Taxi Golf Club Championships, followed by the AGM, so it will be a stroke event at Devonport on Sunday March. READ MORE: Denis Tucker acquires unique Harold Lewis-Barclay tennis trophy Hit-off will be from 9.30am onwards to 10. A reminder will go out to members about a week before as usual. A reminder that Townsville, Queensland will need Tasmanian entries for the Australian Championships by the end of this month and money will need to be put into the Tasmania Taxi Golf account by then as well. If you haven't given secretary Grant Lee the forms already they can be emailed to koopniara-taxigolf@yahoo.com or sent through the post to 117 Hill St, Elizabeth Town, Tas 7304 Banking details are: Prospect Vale are part way through their club championships. After three rounds, the leaders in each grade will have to hold their nerve as they have very big leads and should win under normal circumstances A Grade sees Ronan Filgate well clear with 207, leading Sam Donnellan 226, Doug Ryan 230 and Robbie Berne 231. Shane Gelston has improved each round in B Grade and leads on 266 from Michael Mackaway and Michael Gunton both on 273 whilst C Grade sees captain Dale Middap 10 shots clear of Scotty Limbrick, 292 and James Imlach on 295. After one round of the Ladies championship, Tammy Hall leads Julie Berne by one stroke with Deidre Panton a further stroke back. In B Grade Marie Myrander has a six-stroke lead over Kath Ree and Elaine Barrett leads by five shots over Julie Stearnes. Riverside Golf Club Women's Open Day and Benevolent Day Riverside Golf Club Women's Open Day and Benevolent Day was held on Tuesday February 1. They were blessed with some great weather and had 64 players from various clubs including Prospect Vale, Mowbray, Greens Beach, Launceston, Longford, Wynyard, Freycinet and Victoria. As well as having a fun day players were also raising some much needed funds for the Karinya Young Women's Shelter. Karinya Young Women's Service is an independent, not for profit organisation based in Launceston, that provides short term crisis accommodation to young women aged 13 to 20. The service also has a separate young mums 'n' bubs program (KYM) for young pregnant women and young parents aged 15 to 19, as well as a community tenancy management program. A couple of representatives from Karinya joined Riverside to speak to the group about the Karinya Young Women's Shelter and it was very informative. After a successful day on the course, Riverside Women were able to raise over $1300 for Karinya and also donated a box of essential items for the young mums 'n' bubs. Canadian Foursomes Results: A1: Carolyn Welch & Jude Bender 74.5 nett A2: Prue Dick & Julie Johnston 75.25 nett A3: Amanda Smith & Katrina Archer 75.625 nett B1: Melanie Thurlow & Karen Rawlings 74.875 nett B2: Margaret Bond & Flick Bucknell 77.75 nett C/B B3: Marj Colvill & Jennifer Dignam 77.75 nett READ MORE: Mary White and Darryl Bennett third in Targa High Country debut While MyGolf Junior League has been postponed until later in the year, club professionals are running clinics weekly. Contact Will White at Launceston (63441118), Sam Rawlings at Mowbray (63263832), Bryce Gorham at Prospect Vale (63355740) and Michael Swan at Riverside 63274043, for clinic details. The Tasmania Open is being played at Kingston Beach next week from Wednesday to Sunday. Entries for the Northern Amateur on March 13, are at clubs and at www.northerngolf.com.au/fixtures.html and entries are at clubs for the Men's and Women's Claremont Shield at Riverside on March 19 and 20.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/123d99ac-0557-4412-9f58-eb1f96187a9e.jpg/r146_0_1932_1009_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg