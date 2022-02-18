X-Ray Newstead

When radiographer Stephen (Steve) Corbett helped the founder of X-Ray Newstead undertake the initial outfit in 1999, he made a plan to one day buy and run the practice himself. In 2007 that goal became a reality, and Steve and his wife Lauren have been running the business ever since. Steve had worked as a professional locum in Australia and the UK, and wanted to purchase the clinic in order to provide a quality private radiology service to the community in Northern Tasmania. Newstead was also where he spent his childhood. With Steve working as director and radiographer, and Lauren keeping the team happy as she manages the practice, the couple believe the experienced staff are X-Ray Newstead's biggest asset. "We have a wonderful team working alongside us, we could not do what we do without them," Steve says. The only independent, multifunctional radiology clinic in Tasmania, X-Ray Newstead provides a range of state-of-the-art modalities, with plain film X-rays utilised by specialists, general practitioners and allied health professionals. The clinic also offers a range of ultrasound services and comprehensive dental X-rays, including 3D cone beam for implant planning. "We are managing our development and growth by leaning into our demonstrated strengths: clinical excellence, community focused care and cutting-edge technology," says Steve. "We know our community and are passionate about the role we play within the broader health system to provide critical diagnostic imaging services." X-Ray Newstead seeks to ensure equitable and efficient access to health services through a fee structure primarily based on bulk billing. Their philosophy is that every person has the right to access quality health care which is not cost prohibitive. "We bulk bill all general X-rays where we receive a Medicare rebate, and for ultrasound services, pensioner/concession card holders are bulk billed for all services where we receive a rebate," explains Steve. As part of the Tasmanian government's GP Urgent Care Grant Initiative, X-Ray Newstead has been successful in obtaining funding to extend its operating hours. The clinic is now open until 8pm from Monday to Friday, while weekend sessions are 9am to midday and 3pm to 6pm. "At this early stage, we will only be providing plain film X-rays during these hours," says Steve. "These exams will continue to be bulk billed, so the community can continue to access our services when they need, without it being cost prohibitive. "With this funding assistance from Primary Health Tasmania, expanded opening hours will allow a valuable alternate pathway for individuals who would otherwise seek diagnostic treatment through accident and emergency at Launceston General Hospital (LGH)." Steve, Lauren and the rest of the team at X-Ray Newstead look forward to working together with other GP/urgent care centres to deliver better health outcomes for Tasmanians.

As part of the Tasmanian government's GP Urgent Care Grant Initiative, X-Ray Newstead has been successful in obtaining funding to extend its operating hours. The clinic is now open until 8pm from Monday to Friday, while weekend sessions are 9am to midday and 3pm to 6pm. "At this early stage, we will only be providing plain film X-rays during these hours," says Steve. "These exams will continue to be bulk billed, so the community can continue to access our services when they need, without it being cost prohibitive. "With this funding assistance from Primary Health Tasmania, expanded opening hours will allow a valuable alternate pathway for individuals who would otherwise seek diagnostic treatment through accident and emergency at Launceston General Hospital (LGH)." Steve, Lauren and the rest of the team at X-Ray Newstead look forward to working together with other GP/urgent care centres to deliver better health outcomes for Tasmanians.