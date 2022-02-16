news, local-news,

The line-up for part two of Party In The Apocalypse, to be held in Hobart, has been announced. Headlining the festival will be Peking Duk, joined by The Jungle Giants. Other popular names include Vera Blue, Mallrat, Skegss, Confidence Man, San Cisco, and Thelma Plum. READ MORE: Man admits to drunken nightclub assault Also on the list is Budjerah, Kwame, Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers, Close Counters, Kat Edwards, CLYPSO, Marlon x Rulla, ILUKA, In The Flowers, Little Island, Kudu Joy, HOLiDAY, Kaninna, TAI HARLII, and Harry Jensen. The festival will be held at Cornelian Bay on March 25 and 26. The two-day non-camping festival will drop pre-sale tickets to subscribers on February 16 at 5pm, with public tickets to be released at 8am on February 17. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/7c631c8f-8d59-47a6-ba4f-77656b54aa25.jpeg/r0_302_1000_867_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg