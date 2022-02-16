newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A former Chudleigh man sentenced last year over the possession of child exploitation and bestiality material could face at least six months' jail if an application from the Director of Public Prosecutions is successful. William Gratten Cole, 25, was sentenced by Justice Robert Pearce in July, 2020, to a 10-month jail term. He suspended six months of the term for 18 months from release. READ MORE: Man admits to drunken nightclub assault In the sentencing Justice Pearce ordered that Cole's name be placed on the sex offender register for four years from release. In making an application for activation of the suspended sentence Crown prosecutor Jennifer Slevin said Cole was due to be sentenced in the Devonport Magistrates Court on February 17, 2022, for three counts of failing to comply with his reporting obligations under the Community Protection (Offender Reporting) Act, two counts of stealing and two counts of breach of bail. The court heard that Cole appeared in November, 2020, on three counts of failing to comply with his reporting obligations, but no order was made by a magistrate. READ MORE: 'Urgent attention': call for overhaul of racing animal welfare Justice Pearce said he would need more detail on the charges to which Cole had pleaded guilty before being able to decide on the alleged breach of suspended sentence application. The application was adjourned until February 28. In his 2020 sentencing comments Justice Pearce cited a pre-sentence report. "The author is not confident that you will comply with any order I make," he said. "That is so because of your past poor compliance, your continued use of illicit substances, your mental health concerns and your plan to live in a remote location without access to transport. "Such matters impact on the level of risk you may pose to the community." Cole pleaded guilty after a search of his premises on December 27, 2016, found 152 images and 104 videos of child exploitation material. READ MORE: Burnie shiploader project well under way, says TasRail Eight images and 62 videos included penetrative sexual activity between adults and children. Six videos depicting bestiality did not feature children. "Although the overall number of images is not large compared to some cases, all of it had the capacity for harm, and there were a significant number in the most serious category," Justice Pearce said. In 2018 he was sentenced by a magistrate for indecently assaulting a girl aged five or six in 2014, Justice Pearce said. READ MORE: Investigators at crash site as tributes to helicopter pilot emerge "That conviction is relevant because it suggests a sexual interest in children and a need to deter you from acting on that interest," Justice Pearce said.

