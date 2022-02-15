news, local-news,

After being kidnapped and tortured, a 35-year-old man began a crime spree across the North-West stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth cars, caravans and guns, a court was told. Luke Eli Jackson pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court on Monday to a multitude of charges committed between December 2020 and April 2021 including stealing, aggravated burglary and firearms trafficking. Jackson was responsible for the theft of multiple vehicles and caravans across the North-West Coast and the burglary of a Moina home from which he stole six chainsaws and a number of rifles. Tools, home entertainment systems, motorbikes, kitchen appliances and other items totaling many thousands of dollars' value were also stolen on a number of different occasions throughout the period of offending. READ MORE: Helicopter crashes in paddock while attending Lebrina bushfire Defence lawyer Kirsten Abercromby told the court Jackson's pleas of guilty significantly facilitated in the efficient administration of justice. She said that if the matter had been taken to trial the state would have called about 40 civilian witnesses, an "untold number" of police witnesses and expert evidence from a broad range of forensic, medical and other professionals. Crown prosecutor Katie Edwards told the court Jackson was arrested in Devonport on April 23, 2021 after fleeing from his campsite in the bush at Loyetea, and has been in custody ever since. READ MORE: Newnham man cops fine for using listening device Tasmania Police officers discovered the camp after a lengthy investigation on the site they found a stolen Toyota Hilux and Jayco caravan in which he had been living, as well as two firearms stolen from the Moina property. Ms Edwards said Jackson made full admissions to the allegations of the crimes he had committed over the previous five months. Ms Abercromby told the court her client's offending was "inextricably linked to drug use". She said that in late 2020 Jackson was kidnapped by people involved in the illicit drug trade in the North-West. "That was a result of his involvement in the illicit drug trade," Ms Abercromby said. READ MORE: Ravenswood resident fed up with hoon behaviour "He instructs he was missing for a number of days. During that period he was physically assault and beaten. "It was akin to torture." Ms Abercromby said that experience contributed to a "significant spiral downwards", which then led him to commit the crimes now before the court. Justice Tamara Jago said his crimes were "not unsophisticated". "It involved the best part of six months of constant, high level offending where he obviously took a number of steps to avoid detection," she said. Justice Jago adjourned Jackson's matter next to February 21 at 10am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/NQiJDXf4NWnExqjD6zCrvn/12afe8ba-2999-448e-a88e-c8583e22a5a3.png/r0_38_555_352_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg