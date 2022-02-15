Support package for community service providers in high demand

news, local-news,

The chief executive of the Tasmanian Council of Social Service and a Doorways manager at Salvation Army are among those commending the state government's COVID-care support packages as a key part of the of the community service sector's ongoing work under the pandemic. The program encompasses several initiatives that empower community sector organisations by providing funding and supplies to the benefit of those in need. The need for an expanded program had been brought into focus in recent months after borders opened and the Omicron variant began spreading around the state. By early January, St Vincent de Paul Tasmania chief executive Lara Alexander was emphasising the need for the government to help fund PPE and RATs for community support groups. At that time, many community groups were taking on the costs themselves and also struggling with a statewide supply shortage in key equipment and test kits. In response, the state government expanded its funding to the Salvation Army and also earmarked funding to be distributed through TasCOSS. The TasCOSS allocation allowed community organisations to apply to the peak body for up to $4000 in funding to pay for PPE, RATS and masks. The program's initial $100,000 allocation was quickly oversubscribed and expanded to now tally to just over $253,000 in funding. Through the program 13,000 rapid antigen tests were also made available to groups across the state. To date 156 community service organisations have been able to access support from the scheme. TasCOSS chief executive Adrienne Picone said it was important to recognise the important work that had been happening across the community over the last few years. Specifically, Ms Picone highlighted the importance of the program in helping source and supply PPE and rapid antigen tests for the various groups under TasCOSS's umbrella. "We were very pleased at the beginning of the year to see that the Tasmanian Government had the back of the community services industry," Ms Picone said. "The ability for community service organisations to deliver our work safely is essential when you consider that a lot of the service users we are working with have vulnerable conditions, health conditions or are elderly," she added. Ms Picone went on to note that the support arrived as the community service sector continued to struggle to retain volunteers. "So to have timely access to PPE, masks, sanitizer and rapid antigen tests was critical to continue delivering essential services in line with the COVID safety plan," she said. That sentiment was also echoed by Doorway's manager Stacey Milbourne of the Salvation Army, which has handed out thousands of essential items to Tasmanians since the pandemic began. Those supplies included food packages to members of the public who were isolating and unable to access food. Mrs Milbourne said she had noticed an increase in demand for the packages following the spikes in recorded cases over the last few months. As well as commending the state government Ms Picone also thanked the Australian Red Cross and St John Ambulance, which both acted as distribution partners.

