A 60-year-old man was riding a quad bike at an "excessive" speed when he died in a collision with a four-wheel-drive at Temma in 2020. Peter Wells died "almost immediately" in the head-on collision with Campbell Pointon's Nissan Patrol on the Sandy Cape Track on July 11 of that year, coroner Simon Cooper said. In a report into Mr Wells' death published Tuesday, Mr Cooper recommended all drivers on sand dunes and similar tracks install 3.5m tall safety flags on their vehicles. Mr Cooper said Mr Wells' quad bike and the four-wheel-drive "came to an immediate stop upon impact". "Mr Wells suffered injuries to which he succumbed almost immediately," Mr Cooper said. "Forensic Pathologist Dr Christopher Lawrence... found that Mr Wells had suffered massive traumatic injuries including, relevantly, a lacerated aorta that Dr Lawrence said would have proved 'rapidly fatal and was unsurvivable'." The coroner noted that Mr Wells also prescription medication and alcohol in his system, but not levels of which he believed contributed to the crash. He also said both vehicles were in good condition, the weather was fine and Mr Wells was wearing appropriate safety equipment. However, he noted the Sandy Cape Track is a single lane, and as the crash occurred when both vehicles were cresting a rise they "were hidden from each other". He said Tasmania Police calculated the quad bike was travelling about 50km/h at the time of the crash. "Given the circumstances of the track, and the complete lack of visibility over what was in effect a blind crest, I consider Mr Wells' speed to have been excessive in the circumstances." Mr Cooper recommended all users of the Sandy Cape Track and other similar trails use safety flags like those required in parts of the Simpson Desert. "The safety flags required to be used in the Simpson Desert must be a minimum of 3.5 m from the ground, attached to a flagpole, clearly visible and made of fluorescent materials," he said. "It certainly seems clear that if either, or both the Nissan Patrol driven by Mr Pointon and the quad bike ridden by Mr Wells had some type of safety flag then each would have been more visible to the other." Devonport 4WD Club president Lyndon Kettle said members had adopted the use of such flags immediately following Mr Wells' death. He said it was an obvious and easy step for all drivers and riders to improve safety.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/NQiJDXf4NWnExqjD6zCrvn/a953915c-19e2-4d47-9b3d-67f2561c7c18.jpg/r0_253_5008_3083_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg