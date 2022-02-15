news, local-news,

TasRail's chief executive says the design phase of the new shiploader for Burnie's port is almost halfway complete while expressing his view that the project has its complications. The $64 million project was the subject of questioning at a Senate estimates hearing on Monday by Labor senator Anne Urquhart. Senator Urquhart said the project received funding from a 2019 infrastructure stimulus program for "shovel-ready projects", but noted construction of the new shiploader had not yet started. READ MORE: Helicopter crashes in paddock while attending Lebrina bushfire TasRail is leading the project and COVA Haywards has been contracted to design and build the shiploader. TasRail chief executive Steven Dietrich said the company brought invaluable local expertise to the project. READ MORE: Newnham man cops fine for using listening device He said the project's design phase started immediately after TasRail executed the contract with COVA Haywards in August 2021. "By September last year, 30 per cent of the design was complete and we are currently reviewing the 50-per-cent design milestone," Mr Dietrich said. "Due to the need to continue operating the current shiploader until the new one is installed in the same location, its a very complicated project." READ MORE: Ravenswood resident fed up with hoon behaviour Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson on Tuesday rejected the notion that the shiploader replacement project had been delayed. "COVA-Haywards are employing locals who are currently fully engaged on the design phase," he said. "This is a major construction project for Tasmania with a significant boost to local employment and skills during the construction phase." Mr Ferguson said the project was estimated to result in 140 full-time jobs over the course of its development. TasRail provides monthly updates on the shiploader project on its website: www.tasrail.com.au/shiploader-project.

