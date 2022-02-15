sport, cricket,

South Launceston skipper Sean Harris has received the Cricket North player of the round nod for his outstanding batting display against Mowbray at NTCA no. 2. He's the sixth Knight to claim the honour this summer. Harris, who came in at first-drop, finished unbeaten on 161 off 211 balls as the Knights declared at 4-272. READ MORE: Father-son pair re-write state's clay target history He hit 24 fours and four sixes during his almost five-hour stay at the crease. It was by far his highest score this season with 79 his next best. He has one of the best batting averages in the competition at 48.58. The captain was well-assisted by Brodie Jarrad who hit 63 not out when he joined Harris in the middle for about three hours. They built a 178-run partnership. A defiant Mowbray, which made 8-273, would eventually get the chocolates on day two. Westbury's Matthew Battle (117) and Daniel Murfet (70 not out off 69 balls) also put in notable batting performances in round 13. Mowbray's Luke Scott put together a patient 82. Launceston's George Maguire (60) and Sam Elliston-Buckley (63) also knocked half-centuries. Lion Dihan Cloete (2-45, nine maidens), Westbury's Kieren Hume (3-31), Mowbray's James Storay (3-48, 10 maidens) and Knight Ian Labrooy (3-50) were among the best bowlers from the round.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brian.allen/c31df191-8a6d-4926-b256-b0033ef64575.jpg/r5_174_3299_2035_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg