Having both recently turned 60, a Targa debut for Mary White and Darryl Bennett was a fitting way to celebrate. The celebrations then became even better when the pair finished third in the handicapped Classics and first in their engine-capacity class at the three-day Targa High Country in Victoria. "Competing in the event was just amazing and we knew pretty well from day one that we were in third position and it was a matter of keeping the car on the ground shiny side up, rubber on the ground and completing it, which we did and finished in third," White said. Bennett added: "Even at the end when we got back to the room we were both just saying did this really happen?" READ MORE: Lilian Reynolds moves to Queensland to chase her soccer dream While it was the duo's Targa debut driving their 1989 Suzuki Swift GTi, finishing 22 minutes and 19 seconds behind the winners' 1989 BMW 325, Bennett brought plenty of racing experience to the table. In the 80s he was signed to the Toyota Australian Race Team, battling against the likes of Peter Brock and Dick Johnson and setting a 10-year-old lap record at Phillip Island. He finished fourth in an Australian Production Car championship season and dabbled in other various forms before moving to Tasmania from Victoria and winning the hillclimb championship three times. His experience was balanced by his partner White, who hadn't seen a set of navigation notes before they decided to give the race a go. "I was really lucky that we have a friend - Phillip Blake," White said. "Phillip's done 25-odd Targas and Darryl knew him, so he gave me a bit of a brief on how to read the rally notes. "Then we had a couple of practices and I picked it up pretty easily and lucky I don't carsick with speed or going downhill, uphill or going around corners." The duo, who connected online "a little while ago", have already been accepted for Targa Tasmania in April and are ready to battle the winding roads of Tasmania, which Bennett thinks won't be too different to the High Country course. "It was really hot up at Buller on Friday and Saturday, windy on the Sunday, so hopefully it will be a bit cooler in April for Targa Tas," he said. "Having worked up there for nearly 20 years building chalets and whatnot, I know the lay of the land really well so that was another advantage for us." White and Bennett are also looking for sponsors for their Tasmanian tilt, with their respective businesses Mary's Skin Care and Bensag Constructions as well as No Pong Deodorants funding their debut.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/5e36592a-a5d8-4847-81f9-c1fc4f0c855d.jpg/r0_211_1440_1025_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg