As the Tasmanian Tigers return to Sheffield Shield after the Big Bash, injuries have wreaked havoc. Nathan Ellis (side strain), Riley Meredith (rib), Jarrod Freeman, Jordan Silk (both hamstrings), Charlie Wakim (back) and Lawrence Neil-Smith (foot) are all on the sidelines, prompting interim coach Ali De Winter to promote strong form. "It's always frustrating, but we've got injuries, some other teams have got COVID - it all seems to weigh up," he said. "I know NSW have got a few challenges around COVID with a few of their leading players and we are only as good as the depth in our list. "We will be challenged in that area this game but we've brought in some different talent that we hope fills those roles for us." READ MORE: Lilian Reynolds moves to Queensland to chase her soccer dream Former Victorian batter Eamonn Vines and ambidextrous spinner Nivethan Radhakrishnan are in line for their debuts after strong batting showings, the latter having returned from the under-19 World Cup, while Jackson Bird will also return. The Tigers, who are third on the ladder having won two of their five games, face NSW at the SCG starting Friday, with cricket consultant Greg Shipperd to re-join the group there. Still labelled as the side's interim coach, De Winter is focusing on getting the team to finals while the recruiting process goes on around him. "I've still got some great support around me, we've got a great physical team - Wade Townsend's still been a really great support, Clive Rose has stepped up and done some extra work for us - and we do use some of the Premier League coaches for support, so we've still got plenty of hands on deck," he said. READ MORE: Michael and Austin Kelly re-write Tasmania's clay target history "But it has been a bit of a challenge just without that experience of [Jeff] Vaughan, [Michael] Di Venuto, [Ben] Rohrer as well as Griffo [Adam Griffith], so it has been challenging but we've still got players prepared and ready to play so there will be no excuses for us." De Winter also said Tim Paine has been around the group in a coaching capacity, with his playing future still uncertain. Tom Andrews, Gabe Bell, Jackson Bird, Jake Doran, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Eamonn Vines, Tim Ward, Beau Webster (c), Mac Wright

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/f5bae6e2-bb39-4747-86d6-f252d749a0e3.JPG/r0_409_5154_3321_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg