RESTORING the House of Assembly to 35 members is essential to good governance. The parliament is now smaller than it was in 1856 when the then colony achieved full parliamentary government. Then, 80,000 non-indigenous Tasmanians were represented by 30 members in the House, and 15 in the Legislative Council. Today, more than 520,000 residents have the same number of MLCs but five fewer members in the lower house, and government today is infinitely larger and more complex than anyone dreamed of 166 years ago. Further, our Westminster-style parliament requires an adequate backbench to function properly. Backbenchers are supposed to serve on parliamentary committees that oversee the executive branch of government. READ MORE: More Tasmanian schools record COVID 'outbreaks' Because numbers are so small, ministers who are members of the executive must serve on those very committees charged with overseeing them, a fundamental conflict of interest. Tasmania's House of Assembly effectively has no backbench, with only Nick Street and David O'Byrne having no portfolio responsibilities. The upper house is also too small and routinely finds itself swamped with government legislation towards the end of parliamentary sessions, a tactic deliberately employed to minimise scrutiny. Finally, with five members per lower house electorate, the quota for election is higher at 16.67 per cent than with seven at 12.5 per cent. This favours the major parties, especially the Liberals, and makes it far more likely than one or the other could win a majority with less than 50 per cent of the vote. Little wonder both leaders employ the ostrich approach to this vital issue. I HAVE been on the waiting list for knee replacement surgery for 12 months. In that time I have suffered kidney failure and now require dialysis three times a week. It would be nice to get some sort of life back again. Then I sit here and listen to the proposal for Tasmania to host the Commonwealth Games and I think I am going insane. Tasmanian's health system is dreadful and needs to be fixed, but they want to host the Commonwealth Games here, my god have they lost the plot completely. The money it would cost to host the Games would be better spent sorting out the health system. I am pretty sure most Tasmanians would agree. SCIENTISTS from the Australian National University say the Snowy River restoration program is a sorry story of neglect, having received only two-thirds of the water it should have (The Examiner, February 12). In the 1970s, the Snowy hydro power and irrigation scheme was commissioned, reducing natural Snowy River flows by 98 per cent resulting in environmental devastation downstream. In 2002, state and federal governments agreed to restore flows by 21 per cent. READ MORE: 'Urgent attention': call for overhaul of racing animal welfare Today, scientists are accusing governments, and the Snowy Hydro Ltd, of failing to live up to their promises to increase river flows that would provide a large degree of restoration for the flora and fauna of the river. This sounds familiar, as with Trevallyn Dam significantly reducing South Esk River flows through Cataract Gorge and into the Tamar Estuary's upper reaches for the past 67 years, we have the same environmental problems beguiling the Tamar as they have with the Snowy; good river flows are essential to maintain the life of any river system. PETER Dutton says that the Prime Minister was misled by all those Liberal MPs who voted against his religious freedom bill. Goodness, how shocking. Misleading the Prime Minister about how you're going to vote! If anyone did such a thing, we can only say that in his overthrow of Malcolm Turnbull, Scott Morrison taught them well. READ MORE: Investigators at crash site as tributes to helicopter pilot emerge I AM 83, have a titanium spine, both knees replaced, and obviously not as nimble as I once was. I live at the lowest end of my street and when stepping out of my driveway, onto the "footpath" I was missed by inches by two young men on scooters, racing at what I estimated to be approaching 30 miles per hour. A collision would have been catastrophic, not just for myself, but for the City of Launceston council, who would be met with extreme court action, had I survived! Should we not be promoting exercise for the young? If they must be, let them not be allowed on footpaths. Perhaps one should consider carrying a baseball bat.

