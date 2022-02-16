news, local-news,

Our current aged care wages issues are really the canary in the cage for a broken system that has been cobbled together over the past 50 years or so. Notwithstanding a recent royal commission and endless associated responses and reports the systemic challenges still seem to be omnipresent. Up to 14 per cent of older people suffer abuse, financial abuse being the most prevalent. It's a big issue for Tasmania because we have a proportionately higher number of older people, generally lower rates of pay and more workforce challenges attracting and retaining skilled staff. For example, whilst the Commonwealth have promised to double the number of home care packages by 2023. In Tasmania this would mean an additional 1500 workers by 2023 to deliver the services. READ MORE: Newnham man cops fine for using listening device So why is the aged care system struggling? Many of our care systems such as aged care and childcare emerged from services once seen as largely voluntary and a family responsibility. By the 19th century, churches and then governments were getting involved, and more recently the private sector. But we still have the historical overlays of responsibilities for aged care now spread across the public, private, community and household sectors, still largely seen as women's work (around 80 per cent of employees are women) and still undervalued as a profession. Hence the wages issues. Some caring systems, especially health, have fought these battles, so similar care workers and nurses in the health system are paid some 10-20 per cent more than in aged care. There are five factors shaping the current perfect storm. First the rapid ageing of the population (most rapid in Tasmania) especially as baby boomers move into their 70s. READ MORE: Ravenswood resident fed up with hoon behaviour Second, increasingly more complex health conditions, especially chronic illnesses. Third, the fact people are generally living longer. Fourth, the increasing costs of aged care, which are generally increasing at 5.3 per dent per annum compared to 1.7 per cent increase in revenues - leaving some 47 per cent of aged care facilities running at a loss. It's easy to blame the private sector operators as chasing profits over care but we all bear some responsibility for a system that fails to value and plan for ageing. Governments are caught in a bind of not wanting to upset market dynamics (wages increases could make the business unprofitable), but being held responsible for quality of care. One consequence is bizarre regulations. You know the system is flawed when quality has to be "defined" through regulations stating a minimum of 200 care minutes a day per resident. But this is what happens when the politics of care and the politics of profit are entwined. Imagine having such regulations in your family to determine the quality of relationships. Another bizarre consequence is one-off payments to workers rather than facing up to the systemic workforce challenges. The sad reality is that as a nation we do not value older people as much as we could and this ultimately flows through to systems of care that are under resourced. READ MORE: Federally-funded project delays in estimates hearing So how do we solve the problem behind the wages issue? The longer-term solution is a shift in culture towards valuing older people and authorising governments to invest more, for example through a 1.5 increase in the Medicare Levy. Australia is one of the lowest taxing countries in the OECD. If we taxed around the average of countries it would generate about $107 billion additional funds a year. That would fix a few problems. A cultural shift would also see more effort into ageing in place, with more focus on planning houses to better accommodate older people (such as wider passages), better public transport, wider footpaths and more support for locally based care services. More generally, we should be thinking of planning for aged care-friendly cities and towns. We have a way to go plan properly for keeping older Tasmanians in their communities as long as possible. If we to think creatively in Tasmania it could well be that we look at local councils taking on this responsibility for aged care stewardship, they are significantly closer to the people than the state or Commonwealth governments, are more trusted and have the ability to help older Tasmanians navigate the dense aged care systems. If I had a choice of a local person rather than a Canberra bureaucrat monitoring my 200 minutes a day of care I know who I would choose. Aged care is at a crossroads where the current system is unsustainable. Decent wages and conditions will only emerge as part of reset that values older people as assets to society not liabilities.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150636377/31853f0b-dbc5-4da8-809b-88da7f0966f4.jpg/r11_255_4885_3009_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg