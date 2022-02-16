Northern Tasmania has been rocked by the tragic death of a "firefighting hero". The experienced pilot was dedicating his time to help fight a fire at Pipers Brook when he lost his life. The fire has impacted so many. It has come close to people's homes and threatened their lives. Firefighters, SES volunteers, other emergency workers, Sustainable Timber Tasmania, and Reliance Forest Fibre crews have been working tirelessly to control the blaze - and have done an incredible job - but the impact has not been zero. While no houses have been lost - only one outbuilding - a fire of this nature will always leave scars on those who are forced to consider the potential damage that may have been caused had firefighters not brought it under control. READ MORE: Helicopter crashes in paddock while attending Lebrina bushfire And with the fire still burning, the thought of what is to come remains. So far, more than 1600 hectares has been burnt and the fire is still impacting Pipers Brook, Lebrina, Wyena, Golconda and surrounds. It remained at Advice level on Tuesday, and while residents were asked to continue to monitor conditions, there was no immediate threat. But on Monday afternoon, despite less of a threat from the fire to residents, one of the worst possible outcomes occurred - a man was killed while waterbombing in the area. The loss of a life is always tragic, but when a person dies while helping their community, there is an added element of heartache. READ MORE: Newnham man cops fine for using listening device It comes just over two years after the country shared in the United States' grief after three of the country's firefighters were killed when their C-130 air tanker crashed while in southern NSW. A former United States Marine Corp pilot, an ex-air force engineer and an air national guard member were the victims in the air tanker crash. The men had flown over to help fight fires in the Snowy Monaro region. Just as the broader community was shocked by that news, when the news of a local pilot's death broke in Tasmania on Monday, there was an outpouring of comments and messages from people in the community who could not come to terms with what had happened. The following day, when it was confirmed who the pilot was, the messages of support for his wife, his family, his friends, his workmates and anyone who knew him instantly flowed. It is a testament to his character, and commitment to his role in firefighting efforts. He died trying to save others. READ MORE: Ravenswood resident fed up with hoon behaviour It also shows the strength of the state and the country's emergency services community. Firefighters from Tasmania and the mainland have joined in the sharing of tributes to the pilot and offered support to their counterparts. A tragedy such as this not only brings together the firefighting community and broader emergency services, but is a reminder of the risk they take daily - just doing their jobs. Our thoughts are with those who knew the pilot, and everyone impacted by Monday's devastating crash. If you know a firefighter, or someone who works in emergency services, this is your reminder to say Thank You. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: READ MORE: Newnham man cops fine for using listening device READ MORE: Ravenswood resident fed up with hoon behaviour

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150636377/2785f15b-d861-48d2-bd75-98182c35bfd8.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg