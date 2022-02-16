newsletters, editors-pick-list,

"There's a million stories here," tennis historian Denis Tucker says as his eyes scan up and down the walls of his famous tennis museum. But there's one tale which has grabbed Tucker's attention in the past decade. The museum in Tucker's Launceston home, which features a room of framed photographs and signatures of Australia's Davis Cup players, has a new addition. READ MORE: Harris rewarded with player of the round nod following ton It's a unique trophy which was won by Harold Lewis-Barclay at the Tasmanian championships more than a century ago. Barclay, one of Tasmania's greatest tennis players, competed at Wimbledon five times and reached the 1925 quarter-finals. He lost to eventual winner, Frenchman Jean Borotra, in four sets. "I only just purchased two weeks ago, a very rare and imposing-looking 1915 trophy which belonged to him," Tucker said. "On one side is an inscription of him winning the (Tasmanian championship) singles and the other side is an inscription of him winning the doubles with Billy Sheehan. "Billy was the manager of the Alexander racquet factory which most Launcestonians know about but it closed down probably in the late 1950s and manufactured some pretty special racquets. "One was owned by Jack Crawford who won Wimbledon in 1933. "So that trophy came to my notice and I thought it was about time the Launceston public knew a bit more about Harold Lewis-Barclay." Lewis-Barclay defeated 11-time singles champion Les McGough 7-5, 6-1, 6-1 at Launceston during Easter 1915. Across 30 years he collected almost 50 trophies for success in tennis and golf. The scratch handicap golfer represented the British Army. The multi-talented sportsman also played cricket, including for Northern India against Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) in 1926. Tucker purchased the trophy from Launceston's Armitage Auctions. "Somebody from Launceston must have given it to them and I thought I'd pay a little for it but it went for quite a reasonable price," he said. The tennis historian highlighted it was rare to see a trophy with both singles and doubles recognition on it. As he said, "I've never seen this happen before". "It's quite unusual but it's quite a special looking piece of silverware," Tucker added. "I thought it was important to add it to the collection of his trophies I already have with his blazer and photographs of him." Tucker now has 14 of Lewis-Barclay's trophies, including the separate cups the champion received for winning singles and doubles at the Tasmanian championships. The Examiner caught up with Tucker in 2015 after he acquired the pair of trophies from a London auction. So how did Tucker build the rest of collection? "I bought all those at separate auctions in England," he said. "I think he (Lewis-Barclay) had a relation of his, maybe a nephew, who passed them on to an auction house in England." Tucker's plan is to make an exhibit out of the Lewis-Barclay collection in his museum. "I do change my exhibits through these (glass cases) regularly," he said. "I'll probably make a story in one of these and I'll do a bit more research so I can speak to it." He's unsure why Lewis-Barclay's achievements haven't been celebrated more. "Perhaps the history wasn't very well kept or there's no traditional place in Tasmania that has preserved the history of tennis particularly," he said. "Whereas at Melbourne Park, history of past players has been kept but in Tasmania, we haven't done that. That's perhaps why it hasn't been known." There has been a push in the past two decades to raise the profile of Lewis-Barclay's achievements, not just from Tucker. The tennis great's cousin Pierre Hutton wrote a paper in 2001 which led to a feature about Lewis-Barclay in The Mercury. Reading Hutton's paper it's apparent Lewis-Barclay spent little time in Tasmania after he served in World War I. He briefly visited in 1945. Tucker said Graeme Holloway - the son of Viv Holloway, a former Tennis Tasmania president - gave him the blazer and information about Lewis-Barclay. "Unfortunately he died two or three years ago but he gave these to me knowing I might be able to preserve and look after them," he said. "I subsequently bought these trophies and added to the history of the whole thing," he said. Tucker isn't sure how Holloway came to have the blazer and photographs. The documents show the blazer was presented to Hobart's Domain Tennis Centre in 2003 by Clive and Hutton - who was born in Hobart. Clive was on visit from England. Lewis-Barclay was born in Beaconsfield in November 1892 and died in England in 1956. His father, George hailed from Scotland and his mother Fanny Amelia was born in Perth, Tasmania. He started playing tennis in 1911 with the now defunct Royal Park Club in Launceston and by 1913 was in the Northern Tasmanian team which took on MCC. He joined the 40th battalion of the first Australian Imperial Force on the Western Front as a lieutenant and later captain. He transferred to the Indian Army in 1918 and later to the British Army. Lewis-Barclay was the 1921 All India doubles champion and the singles and doubles champion of the Indian Army (repeated in 1924), according to Hutton's document. He was the 1921 and 1922 singles champion of the British Army, a feat he repeated in 1925 when he was also doubles champion. It was a strong year as he claimed the 1925 British hardcourt tennis championship doubles title. He made the singles semi-final. His long list of achievements make Tucker want to keep learning and there's the possibility his collection will grow. "If interesting things come up and it's not too ridiculous a price, I'll certainly add to the collection and story of him," he said.

