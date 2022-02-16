sport, local-sport,

Lachlan Oliver clearly remembers watching the Tour de France on the television as the moment he fell in love with cycling. It is no easy feat given the time difference between Australia and France but it was enough to seal his interest in the sport. Now, Oliver is on a pathway to emulate the heroes he watched on TV as he starts progressing through the cycling pathways and towards professional level. READ MORE: Lilian Reynolds moves to Queensland to chase her soccer dream "I just used to watch the Tour de France on the TV and I used to stay up and watch that and after that I saw an ad to come and start track cycling so I started that," he said. "I loved it and kept going." After competing over the weekend at the Junior Track Series held at the Silverdome, Oliver was one of the Tasmanian talents to impress with consistent results. Against a strong field which featured some of the best junior track talent from across the country, culminating in 70-plus riders gracing the Silverdome over two days, a top-five finish was no easy task. Especially considering the Launceston rider battled sickness prior to the event. "I was consistently getting around the top five so I was pretty happy with that effort," he said. "I feel like I am improving as well. "I've seen my form get better, I had sickness for a while before this so it's been nice [to get the results]." Oliver will be one of the Tasmanian riders at the national junior track championships in Brisbane in late March with the Silverdome weekend races representing the perfect warm-up ahead of the major event. READ MORE: Mary White and Darryl Bennett third in Targa High Country debut "I'll do some more training and then when it gets closer to the start date I'll start to taper off a little bit." The journey on the track is all part of the dream as Oliver tries to pursue his passion of cycling to get to the professional level. "Trying to get into a professional road team, that's my end goal."

